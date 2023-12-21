Cheboygan County panel approves recall petition language

CHEBOYGAN — Election commissioners in Cheboygan County have approved the language in a recall petition aimed at a member of the Onaway Area School Board of Education.

Onaway resident Stacey Porter submitted the recall petition naming board member Lorrie Kowalski. Porter accuses Kowalski of of violating the board’s code of ethics due to remarks she allegedly made against a teacher during a committee meeting.

Porter also claims that Kowalski voted to hire the Kallman Legal Group as the board of education's legal counsel despite Kallman representing another school at the time of Kowalski's vote.

The Cheboygan County election panel approved the petition language on a 2-1 vote Monday. Kowalski has until Dec. 28 to file an appeal in Cheboygan County Circuit Court, according to county clerk Karen Brewster.

Election commissioners in Presque Isle County on Dec. 14 approved the language in a recall petition aimed at three other members of the Onaway Area School Board of Education. Porter submitted the recall petitions citing board president James Rieger, vice president Erin Chaskey and trustee John Palmer.

The three named in Presque Isle County have until Dec. 26 to file an appeal in circuit court. If no appeal is filed by the deadlines, Porter can start collecting the 708 signatures from registered voters she will need for each board member to force a recall election.

