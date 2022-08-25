The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a dump trailer and a travel trailer.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, the dump trailer was stolen from Andy’s Gas Station on Levering Road at I-75 in Hebron Township sometime on Aug. 12 in the late afternoon through Aug. 13 in the early afternoon. It is described as a 2022 PJ Trailer, 16’ in length, black in color with red and white reflector strips on each side.

The travel trailer was stolen from a residence on Old Mackinaw Road in Hebron Township sometime on or just prior to Aug. 20. It is described as a 2014 Cougar travel trailer, 26’ in length, white in color with variations of brown swirled decals.

It is believed both trailers were stolen by using a pickup truck with a ball hitch.

Investigators are determining if the two thefts are related.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who may have information to contact D/Lt. Andrew LaLonde at (231) 627-3155.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department seeking information on trailer thefts