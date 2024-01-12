Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about winter storm

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A severe winter storm set to sweep across Michigan on Friday afternoon and into Saturday will bring a large amount of snow and high winds to the region.

The Cheboygan County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and receiving updates from the National Weather Service.

“I am expecting power outages due to the high winds and have several shelters ready to open when needed,” said Lt. Jeremy Runstrom, director of Emergency Management.

If shelters are opened, the location will be shared on the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. If you need a shelter, you can also contact 911 and let them know where you live and they will provide you with the closest shelter.

If you do need to travel to a shelter, Runstrom recommends you bring:

Prescriptions and emergency medication

Food and water

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and limited toys

Collapsible/folding beach chair or camp chair

Cellphone and charger

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

For those sheltering at home from the storm, Runstrom recommends the following:

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food per person

Water, the recommended amount is three gallons per person for three days

Prescribed medications

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Pet supplies

A complete change of clothing and footwear for each person

Extra bedding

Important family documents

Extra clothes and blankets

Due to the expected snowfall and gusting winds, travel conditions are likely to be difficult. Runstrom recommends residents stay off of the roads unless it is an emergency. If you must travel, make sure you have emergency supplies in your vehicle and you tell someone about your travel plans. If the road is not passable, turn around. If your vehicle becomes stuck, do not leave your vehicle and call 911.

Items that should be in vehicle emergency kits include:

Jumper cables, flares or reflective triangle

Flashlights with extra batteries

First aid kit, including any necessary medications, baby formula and diapers if you have a small child

Non-perishable food, such as canned food and protein rich foods like nuts and energy bars

Drinking water

A basic toolkit with pliers, wrench and screwdriver

A radio, either battery or hand-cranked

Cat litter or sand for better tire traction

Shovel

Ice scraper

Warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, jacket and an extra change of clothes for the cold

Blankets or sleeping bags

Charged cell phone and car charger

If traveling with pets, include pet emergency items

Runstrom said he has coordinated with the other law enforcement agencies, fire departments and the Cheboygan County Road Commission so they can help those affected by the storm. Cheboygan County Emergency Management will continue to monitor the storm and power outages over the weekend.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about winter storm