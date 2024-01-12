Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook announces retirement

CHEBOYGAN — After a 38-year career in law enforcement, Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook announced he will retire at the end of the year.

A native of Cheboygan who graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1983, Cook took over as sheriff when Dale Clarmont retired a year ago. Cook worked with him for many years.

"Dale was a great mentor and he allowed people to do their jobs," Cook said. "He was a great leader who would let people discover what they were capable of doing and let them run with it."

Cook said he has had a long and satisfying career and decided it was time to leave. He believes that the department is second to none in Northern Michigan.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook

"This began in the early 2000s when Sheriff Clarmont came in and instilled a great work ethic and professionalism in everybody and he maintained that standard. The standard has always been high and it has never been lowered. We strive to maintain perfection and we know we will never get there, but that is the goal," he said.

Cook said it was important to return and work in his hometown.

"I grew up here and my wife grew up here and I wanted to raise my family here," Cook said. "I just love Northern Michigan and Cheboygan County. Coming back to a place that you are familiar with and to be with people who know you — the camaraderie is great. The diversity of the topography and the people here and the small-town atmosphere and the activities that you can do outdoors. I am just an outdoors person I just love everything about the area."

To those who are considering a career in law enforcement, Cook said commitment is vital.

"Law enforcement is not something you can just choose and say 'I think I will try it.' You either want to do it or you don't. You can't come into law enforcement and say hopefully I will be a good police officer. You have to be ready to go and you must have that will to be a public servant and treat people with respect. If you do that, you will have a good long satisfying career," he said.

“The citizens of this county support law enforcement. It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens and I thank them for their support. I thank all of my partners in law enforcement. Together I believe we have made positive changes to our profession and to the communities we serve," Cook added.

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

Cook said that since this is an election year, candidates will file to run for the office in the upcoming November election.

"I will be endorsing my undersheriff Josh Ginop and that is not by accident," said Cook. "We have developed a solid professional department and we want it to continue. With his experience and knowledge, (Josh) is the most qualified to lead the department into the future."

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook announces retirement