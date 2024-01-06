CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department will once again be offering a free snowmobile safety class this winter.

The class will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Students must attend both days to receive their certificate.

The class will be in the Commissioner’s Room at the Cheboygan County building, 870 S. Main St. in Cheboygan. Participants need to enter at the north side entrance of the county building, and a patrol car or snowmobile will be parked at the entrance.

Students may bring snacks and drinks.

Michigan law requires any snowmobile operator ages 12-16 to pass an approved snowmobile safety course to operate without adult supervision or to cross a roadway.

This classroom course will also include a written test. Participants who successfully pass the class will be awarded a snowmobile safety certificate.

Parents and adults are encouraged to attend and take the course.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Interested parties need to visit michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com to register for the class.

The minimum age to attend is 12.

Questions can be directed to Sgt. Earl Manuel, Recreational Division at the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, at (231) 627-8888.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department offering snowmobile safety class