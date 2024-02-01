Cheboygan dog park proposal gains momentum

CHEBOYGAN — Dog parks have benefits for pet owners, their four-legged friends and the community, and Cheboygan may soon have its own canine-centric place.

The Cheboygan Parks and Recreation Commission was scheduled Wednesday to get an update on a proposed dog park.

Dale Rieger, chairman of the commission, said the likely location for Cheboygan's dog park is the Cheboygan County Fairgrounds on Lincoln Street.

"This is located within the City of Cheboygan. The proposal is for a large and small dog park with benches and other items," said Rieger.

The park will be open to everyone, according to Rieger.

"Part of the idea is that it would have some appeal to tourists," he added.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Timberlane Dog Park in Hesperia was a tail wagging success for humans and their furry companions on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Cheboygan councilwoman Mary Darling serves as the liaison between the council and the parks and recreation commission. She has been promoting the park and believes there are many benefits for the community.

"People have been asking for a dog park for years. They want and need a place for their dogs to run, exercise and socialize. A dog park will bring people to the area where they can shop and see everything Cheboygan has to offer, including unique restaurants and shops along with our athletic fields, horseshoe pits, new fishing piers and our beautiful Opera House. People will get to know their neighbors, which makes for a safer town," said Darling.

Reiger said the commission has obtained a cost estimate of approximately $40,000 for the park.

"We are anticipating applying for a Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) grant. The idea is to match the MEDC grant of $20,000 with $20,000 raised locally. Cheboygan County Administrator Jeffery Lawson is working on the grant application," he said.

Rieger said the MEDC grant has specific requirements, including time deadlines.

"You have two or three months to raise the local matching funds. Then you have that calendar year to complete the project. We will meet on March 19 to to finalize the grant application," he said.

Rieger said a group has expressed interest in forming a committee to raise the local funds.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan County Fairgrounds seems likely location for dog park