Cheboygan gets state funding to help with Cheboygan River, Children's Trail access

CHEBOYGAN — The City of Cheboygan was recently awarded $871,000 to help create universal access to the Cheboygan River and Children's Trail as part of the Department of Natural Resource's Spark Grant funding.

Spark Grants help local communities create, renovate and redevelop public recreation opportunities, according to the State of Michigan.

The program is designed to address community need and to help redevelop areas specifically where high numbers of households are struggling financially, have physical and mental disparities or have a lack of public recreation activities.

A total of $21,975,463 in state funding was granted to 31 communities. Projects were allotted between $200,000 and $1 million in funding. Fourteen regional councils of government also received funding for technical assistance, totaling $845,637 in funding.

“It’s gratifying to know that even more Michigan communities will see tangible benefits from this unparalleled federal funding opportunity to expand outdoor recreation,” DNR Director Scott Bowen said in a release. “Michiganders of all ages deserve the chance to discover the outdoors, enjoy new recreation experiences and relax with family and friends. These Spark Grants will help make that possible by funding a variety of public recreation projects across our state.”

Cheboygan City Manager Dan Sabolsky could not be reached for comment at time of publication.

