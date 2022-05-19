Cheboygan man arrested on 13 counts of criminal activity following manhunt

CHEBOYGAN — After a two-hour manhunt on Wednesday, a 26-year-old Cheboygan man has been arrested and arraigned on multiple counts of criminal activity, including malicious destruction of property, unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence.

Cheboygan City Police Chief Kurt Jones said officers with the city police department arrested the Cheboygan resident following Wednesday's manhunt. The man, Michael John Brown, Jr., was arrested on 13 different counts.

"It started out around 3:50 p.m. when we were dispatched to a business on F Street. A neighbor lady had went to the business to use the phone," said Jones. "She reported that her estranged boyfriend took her car and her loaded firearm and left the scene after holding her hostage most of the day."

The woman also alleged Brown had assaulted her numerous times before leaving the house and that he may possibly be suicidal.

Officers with the city police department searched the city, trying to locate Brown. Deputies with the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department and troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post assisted and searched throughout the rest of the county.

"A little before 6 p.m., the suspect turned himself in to the state police in Gaylord," said Jones. "They transported him to us, at the jail, and he is currently lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail. His bond is $200,000 cash."

Prior to turning himself in at the Gaylord Michigan State Police Post, Brown had thrown the stolen firearm out the window of the vehicle. It was later recovered by a trooper with the Michigan State Police, who transported Brown back to Cheboygan.

Brown also left the car he allegedly stole from his former girlfriend somewhere in the county and got a ride to Gaylord to turn himself in.

Brown was arraigned in Cheboygan County court Thursday on one count of unlawful imprisonment, which is a 15-year felony charge. He was also charged with two counts of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, both of which are 10-year felonies.

Brown was also arraigned on one count of domestic violence, which is a 93-day misdemeanor charge, but with it being a third offense, it becomes a five-year felony charge. The unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle is a five-year felony, as is the one count larceny of a firearm.

There are two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four-year felonies, and two counts of a felony firearm weapon, which are two-year felonies. One count of interfering with an electronic communication device in the course of the domestic violence is a two-year felony, along with two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $200.

"Those are both 93-day misdemeanors," said Jones. "He was arraigned this afternoon and his case is pending."

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan man arrested on 13 counts of criminal activity following manhunt