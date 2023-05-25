Cheboygan man arrested on assault charges

GRANT TWP. — A 39-year-old man from Cheboygan was arrested this week after an investigation into a domestic assault and strangulation incident.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an assault in progress at 11:43 a.m. on Monday, May 22. The assault was called in by a passing motorist on North Black River Road in Grant Township.

Upon arrival, deputies talked with a motorist who stated she observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. A woman passenger exited that vehicle and entered her vehicle stating she was assaulted.

From the investigation by deputies and evidence gathered, Sheriff Tim Cook saidit appeared the woman was a victim of a domestic assault and strangulation. Further investigation led deputies to a suspect by the name of Joshua Warren Cater, 39, from Cheboygan. Cater had fled the scene, taking the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was treated by Cheboygan Life Support Systems for her injuries.

Deputies were able to locate Cater the next day and take him into custody.

The Cheboygan County Prosecutor authorized charges of and it is alleged Cater did commit; carjacking, assault to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, interfering with electronic communications, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence, malicious destruction of personal property, reckless driving and habitual offender fourth offense notice for previous felony convictions. If convicted, the charges could carry any term of years up to a life sentence.

Cater was lodged and a bond set at arraignment of $100,000 cash or surety. Cater did post bond and his next court appearance is set for June 8, 2023.

