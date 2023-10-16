CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 41-year-old Cheboygan man was arrested earlier this month following an investigation by the Michigan State Police into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police, a referral was sent to the Gaylord Post in September regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor. The assaults took place on several occasions beginning in early 2013.

The suspect, 41-year-old Michael Angus Walters from Cheboygan, was interviewed. An arrest warrant was authorized by the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 6. Walters was arrested at his residence later that day and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail.

Walters was arraigned on Oct. 9 in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree (Victim Under 13), three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree (Victim Under 13), one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree (Victim 13-16), two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree Incest, three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree Incest, one count Child Abuse First Degree, and one count Surveillance Unclothed Person.

He was given a $75,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on Oct. 26.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan man arrested on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges