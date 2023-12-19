Cheboygan, MDOT work to garner support for Orchard Bridge funding

CHEBOYGAN — A need for a new bridge in Cheboygan County is a matter of life or death, said the county’s economic development coordinator Sharen Lange.

With the Orchard Bridge starting to crumble and only open with weight limits, the bridge needs repairs. But when the county applied for federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the request was denied.

For communities like Cheboygan, officials said the bridge being shut down would be a detriment to the community and there is no good way to effectively reroute traffic.

Damage is seen on Orchard Beach Road Bridge in Cheboygan County.

“It literally is a gateway to an entire portion, servicing our county and our community,” Lange said. "Just over the bridge we have a really important fire hall, and if this bridge goes down, all of our first responders would have to reroute — because of how spread out Cheboygan County is — 16 miles both ways.”

She said the detour would be detrimental during emergencies.

“You don't want to be on the other side of a 16-mile detour both directions if your house is on fire or if you're having a heart attack,” Lange said. "In urban areas, you reroute traffic; but in rural areas, it can be a life-or-death matter.”

More: Funding sought for bridge replacement in Benton Township

On a scale of 1-10, the Michigan Department of Transportation rated the bridge as a two. Now, MDOT is asking the county to start rallying community support to try to get Cheboygan included in a bundle of projects the state is submitting for funding. In the first 12 hours of having a survey out, Lange said she had already gotten signatures from more than 50 people, including Rep. Jack Bergman, Sen. John Damoose, the police chief, fire chief, people from the area school district, hospital and more.

“Everyone is impacted by it, whether it's through commerce, through emergency, through traversing through the schools,” Lange said. “So we have support from all of those areas.”

Orchard Beach Road Bridge in Cheboygan County.

The total cost to replace the bridge would be around $7 million, Lange said. She added that parts of the bridge are crumbling off into the Black River below it, and will likely be subject to further weight restrictions or closure altogether if the necessary repairs are not made.

“It's not just, 'Well we'll go around a couple of blocks.’ So that $7 million becomes important because it supports public safety, not just convenience for people,” she said. “There's really no other good way to get through for emergency services — let alone busing and commuting and business and all the other important things that need to go on in the community.”

Subscribe: Check out our latest offers

Lange said the community has been trying to get the funding to rebuild the bridge without success for multiple years. More recently, the county has worked harder to get serious about the bridge repairs, yet has still found themselves coming up empty.

“Projects like this in rural areas have to fight really hard in order to get funds from a lot of these programs,” Lange said. "And $7 million in the big scheme of things in a project like this isn't that much money compared to larger areas, but the impact is so tremendous.”

Those interested in expressing their support for funding can fill out the survey at forms.gle/9ikFokSn7hd8nR4v6.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan, MDOT work to garner support for Orchard Bridge funding