Cheboygan school board approves superintendent contract at Monday meeting

A Cheboygan Area Schools newsletter photographed at the Inverness Academy.

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education approved the next superintendent's contract at a special board meeting Monday night, March 13.

The approval of the contract was the final step of the search, which began last summer after current superintendent Paul Clark announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

At the Feb. 27 board meeting, the school board voted to offer the position to Spencer Byrd, principal of DeTour Schools and athletic director of a cooperative athletic department between DeTour and Cedarville high schools in the Upper Peninsula.

The contract approved by the board offers Byrd a three-year-long contract. During the meeting, Board President Amber Hansen said the contract was negotiated to include a third year. The district originally only offered Byrd two years with the district. The role will begin July 1.

The board approved the contract with a vote of 6-1, with trustee Roger Cronk being the lone no.

Cronk said he didn't think the board should offer him a three-year contract in case Byrd doesn't do what he says he will. Cronk said he would rather offer a one-year contract and then offer extensions.

"We don't even know what kind of superintendent he is," Cronk said. "What if we get stuck in a three-year contract and we have to pay it out because he's a terrible superintendent?"

He also said he wasn't comfortable with the fact that the district did not do site visits to schools where people currently worked.

The chair of the superintendent hiring committee Marianne Ridings had previously said the Michigan Association of School Boards recommended not scheduling site visits because you were likely to get the same answers regardless of what people thought of the superintendents, explaining that even if they were not good in their current jobs, people would talk the candidates up so they would leave the district.

Ridings also explained there would not be a very equitable way of conducting site visits for the candidates given the mix of internal and external candidates, differences in positions, and that one candidate was presently retired.

The board opened the internal applications in October and opened the search externally in December. The interview process began in January. Five candidates were brought in for interviews, and three candidates were invited back for second interviews.

The board voted to offer the position to Byrd at the Feb. 27 board meeting. Five board members voted yes, Cronk voted no, and trustee Carmela Boyd was absent.

The next Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education meeting is scheduled for March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

