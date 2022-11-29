Cheboygan schools expected to open today after suspicious text prompts closure

Nov. 29—CHEBOYGAN — All Cheboygan Area Schools were canceled Monday after a school official received a text with a picture of a person posing with a rifle saying students should not attend school that day, the Cheboygan County sheriff's office reported.

The school resource officer told police the text was received before 6 a.m. Nov. 28.

Superintendent Paul Clark said he immediately chose to close the schools after hearing of the threat.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I made contact with my staff and the decision was made to close the schools, and give law enforcement time to investigate this threat," Clark said.

Once the schools were closed, Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said he and his team began to investigate the viability of the threat.

By 9 a.m. Monday, Clarmont said, a 16 year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of being involved. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the sheriff's office did not provide any additional details.

After gathering evidence and interviewing the juvenile in custody, deputies determined that there were no active means that the threat could have been carried out and there was no danger to the students or the public as of Monday afternoon.

Clarmont urged parents to be more involved with their kids by monitoring their activity on social media to avoid situations like this in the future.

"These cases have shown, over and over, that these threats go out by phone or computer and, in many of these cases, the parents have no idea what their children are doing on social media," Clarmont said.

Regardless of whether a threat is viable or not, Clarmont said the charges will still be severe.

The juvenile is currently in the custody of the sheriff's office, and is awaiting emergency juvenile court proceedings, according to police.

Last year, Clarmont said, his office created a task force to "specifically address threats to the schools."

That task force assisted in this case, partnering with the Cheboygan City Police Department and the Michigan State Police Computer Analyst Team. The investigation was still underway Monday afternoon.

Cheboygan schools are expected to reopen today, Clark said.