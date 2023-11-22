Cheboygan Sheriff urges drivers to slow down, be careful as winter weather returns

CHEBOYGAN — While Northern Michigan is known for being a wonderful winter wonderland, the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department wants to remind people to slow down and be mindful of road conditions as the temperatures continue to drop.

In a press release sent Wednesday afternoon, Cheboygan County Sheriff Timothy Cook said the county responded to 13 crashes on Tuesday that were a result of freezing rain and snow. In the crashes, vehicles slid off the roadways, and a few cars rolled over as well. Crashes continued into Wednesday morning as people drove to work.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, a 2006 Dodge pickup slid sideways down the east ditch onto its side while driving southbound U.S.-27 after trying to pass another vehicle. There was black ice on the road. No injuries were reported.

"The temperatures were down in the low 30s this morning, which caused the water on the roads to freeze and people were driving too fast,” Cook wrote in the release.

The crashes did not result in any major injuries and took place all throughout the county, including I-75.

A Chevy Equinox spun into a ditch around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. No injuries were reported.

As the temperature cools and snow starts falling, Cook recommends giving more time to get to where you need to be.

Cook also encourages people to keep their cars in good condition ahead of winter, ensure cars have the right amount of anti-freeze, that batteries and tires are in good condition, and a packed travel bag in case of emergency.

“During winter conditions there may be times you are involved in a situation that may take up to several hours to get assistance, so it's a good idea to make sure you always have a full tank of gas and items to assist you in case you have to remain in your vehicle," Cook wrote.

