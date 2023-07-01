Cheboygan superintendent retires after 27 years in the district

Paul Clarke spent 27 years in the Cheboygan Area Schools district before retiring.

CHEBOYGAN — After 27 years in the Cheboygan Area Schools district, Superintendent Paul Clark is handing over the reins.

Originally coming to the district in 1996, Clark worked as an athletic director, social studies teacher and assistant principal before taking over as superintendent.

Before coming to the district, he worked for four years in Houston, Texas before making the move to Northern Michigan.

Clark said he moved to the area because his wife’s family was nearby and knew it would be a good place to raise his children, who ended up going through the school system themselves. Clark ended up staying in the district because he fell in love with it, he said.

When he moved to the district, Clark started as the athletic director and a social studies teacher. After seven years, he returned to the classroom full time before beginning to work as the assistant principal until beginning work as the superintendent during the 2019-2020 school year.

Clark said he was originally hired as superintendent on an interim basis so both he and the Cheboygan school board would be able to decide if the position was right for him.

He stayed in the position, leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic. While Clark said he liked being superintendent and getting to help try to make the best decisions for kids, the classroom was where he had the most fun.

Clark said it was rewarding, and that he’s heard from people who he had in class decades ago that remember specific activities from the classroom. He also said he started the cross-country team back up and that he started the Quiz Bowl team in the district.

“Those are a lot of the best memories I take from the district,” he said. “That's what's fulfilling.”

Now at the end of his career with the district, Clark says it feels weird.

“I have been in school one way or another since I was five, and so to just know that school is not going to be a part of my life anymore is really weird,” he said. “I hope it's going to be a good weird.”

Clark said his retirement felt like the “worst-kept-secret in town" because he told the board he planned to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year back in July 2022.

He said when he talked to his wife last year, they both agreed that it was time.

Clark said he knew it was time to move on to help his own mental health, but wanted to give the board ample notice so they could find the next superintendent.

The board selected Spencer Byrd to take over the role after Clark’s retirement. Byrd’s role as superintendent of the district is effective July 1. Prior to stepping into the role as Cheboygan superintendent, he was the principal of DeTour Schools and the athletic director of a cooperative athletic department with DeTour and Cedarville high schools in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

With his last day, June 30, come and gone, Clark said he thinks it won’t really set in for him until September when kids come back.

“I'm sure at first it will seem like summer vacation,” he said. "Then I think when September comes is when I’ll really get that, ‘Wow.’”

During his last school board meeting on Monday, June 26, school board president Amber Hansen thanked Clark for his time in the district, as did vice president Marianne Ridings.

“I’ve appreciated your friendship,” said Ridings. “I just think about the amount of lives that you’ve touched through your career and the community as a whole because of you touching those lives in a positive way. That’s immeasurable. So, we wish you all of the best.”

While his last week was spent packing his office and saying some goodbyes, Clark isn’t leaving all together. He plans to stay in the area and will likely be found during Tuesday night trivia at his local haunt.

“I can't thank the people of Cheboygan enough for a wonderful career,” he said. "I can't think of any place I would have rather spent the majority of my career than here.”

