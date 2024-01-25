Cheboygan updates summer school program, resources with grant funding

CHEBOYGAN — A wide variety of federal and state grant money is doled out to school districts every year, with most earmarked for specific purposes and purchases.

The Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education had its annual state and federal grants presentation during their meeting on Monday that highlighted what funding the district received and what it can be used for.

Cheboygan Area Schools received a total of $5,847,525 in grant funding for fiscal year 2024.

According to the presentation by Director of Instructional Support Jamie McClintic, money has been made available from eight different grants at the state and federal level, with one more state grant pending.

Using the money, the district has been able to update resources, start work on updating the summer school program and help support staff earn their teaching certificates.

One grant that brought a lot of money into the district was ESSER III, the third round of federal funding. From the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, Cheboygan Area Schools received $3,792,124.

“Being such a small school or district, we don't always have the extra money like other districts to bring (updated resources) into our district,” McClintic told the Daily Tribune. “That's something we've done specifically with ESSER III.”

Much of the ESSER III funding has been spent already, and about $300,000 is left and needs to be spent by September, Superintendent Spencer Byrd said during the Monday meeting.

State funding is being used to help develop the summer school program in the district as well.

McClintic told the Daily Tribune the summer school is in its early discussions for adjustment, but the program is built to address remediation and learning loss in both English/Language arts and math. There are also plans to offer a summer camp for middle school students.

The state’s MI Kids Back on Track grant money, totaling $176,426, will be used to develop the programs.

In addition to creating supports for students, teachers were able to cash in on the grant funding. As a part of the Future Proud Michigan Educator Grow Your Own Program, the district is able to help support staff earn more certifications to become teachers.

The state grant brought in $83,073 to the district.

The district is still awaiting word from the state’s 31aa Mental Health and School Safety Grant, which would be used to improve student health, safety and wellness.

