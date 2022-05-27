Chechen leader, staunch Putin ally, threatens Poland over support for Ukraine

LONDON — Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatened to attack Poland over its support for Ukraine.

Speaking in a video posted to social media on Wednesday, the warlord warned Poland “better take back” the weapons it supplied to its neighbor.

“The issue of Ukraine is closed,” said Kadyrov, via a translation from a BBC reporter. “I’m interested in Poland. Poland, what is it trying to achieve?”

He added: “After Ukraine, if we’re given the command, in six seconds. We’ll show you what we’re capable of. You should better take back your weapons and your mercenaries and beg official forgiveness for what you did to our ambassador.”

Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters since the Kremlin-led invasion began on Feb. 24.

“To date, Poland has transferred to our eastern neighbor military equipment worth about 7 billion zlotys, or $1.6 billion,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a meeting in Krakow last month. “This equipment saves the national sovereignty of Ukraine, Poland and Europe.”

In the last three months, Poland has supplied the Ukrainian army with anti-tank missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and anti-aircraft missiles.

In March, Kadyrov announced that he was in Ukraine to support Putin’s war — even claiming that he had made it to the frontline in Kyiv — but this may have been fictitious . It was his apparent presence in Ukraine that led experts to believe that a new phase of the war had begun.

One Russian expert previously told Yahoo News that Kadyrov might have been involved in human rights abuses. “Kadyrov is a psychopath who personally tortures his political prisoners,” Michael Weiss said.

More recently, a number of human rights organizations have alleged that Chechnya had been kidnapping citizens against their will and forcing them to fight as “volunteers” in the invasion. 1Adat, a human rights group that speaks out against corruption in propaganda from Chechnya and Russia, claimed that civilians had been gathered in “mass abductions.”

“The abducted are required to sign a paper stating that they are volunteers to be sent to Ukraine, otherwise they are threatened with the fabrication of criminal cases,” 1Adat wrote . “Everyone who goes to Ukraine in this way will be used on the front line, like cannon fodder.”

