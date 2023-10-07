Chechen leader suggests cancelling elections in Russia until war with Ukraine is over

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, has suggested cancelling presidential elections in Russia until the war with Ukraine is over. (The Chechen Republic is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.)

Source: TASS, a pro-Kremlin media outlet, citing Ramzan Kadyrov during an event to mark Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday in Grozny, Chechnya

Quote from Kadyrov: "I suggest that while the Special Military Operation [Russia’s euphemism for the war against Ukraine – ed.] is ongoing, we should unanimously approve the decision that we will have only one candidate during the elections: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Or postpone the elections – because we have no one else who could protect our country today."

Details: Kadyrov did not explain whom Putin was "protecting the country" from. That country has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for the past year and a half.

Russia has not declared martial law.

Putin turned 71 on 7 October.

Background:

Presidential elections are set to take place in Russia in 2024. Putin has not officially announced that he will run yet.

According to Russian media, Putin may announce his intention to run for a new presidential term during the International Russia Expo.

By law, the 2024 presidential elections must be scheduled from 8 to 18 December 2023.

