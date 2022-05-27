Chechen leader threatens Poland for Ukraine support
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatened to attack Poland for its support of Ukraine.
Law enforcement response at a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is under scrutiny.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is making slow but palpable progress in the Donbas in east Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "I'm afraid that Putin, at great cost to himself and to the Russian military, is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas," he told Bloomberg UK. "He's continuing to make gradual, slow, but I'm afraid palpable, progress and therefore it is absolutely vital that we continue to support the Ukrainians militarily."
Fox NewsIn the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, state law enforcement has been receiving widespread criticism as the public learns more about what officers did and did not do to end the active shooter situation.While Department of Public Safety officials initially said the gunman, Salvador Ramos, was confronted by an armed officer outside the school, those same authorities denied that version of events at a press conference Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported that
Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFPCitizens of the Russian republic of Chechnya are reporting that they are being kidnapped against their will and forced to fight as “volunteers” in Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to several human rights organizations.Hundreds of Chechen people are being rounded up for “mass abductions,” 1Adat, a human rights group that advocates against corruption in Chechnya and Russian propaganda, reported.“The abducted are required to sign a paper stating that they are volunteers to
At least 19 children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Russia is making piecemeal gains in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which has been controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014.
Switzerland will destroy more than 620,000 expired doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said on Friday, as demand for the shots drops dramatically. "It was consciously accepted that under certain circumstances too much vaccine was procured for Switzerland's needs," a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Heath said, confirming a report by broadcaster RTS. "The aim is to protect the population in Switzerland at all times with sufficient quantities of the most effective vaccines available."
The Netflix series has received a "graphic violence" warning label ahead of its Season 4 premiere in light of the deadly school shooting in Texas.
Rep. Joaquin Castro said he wants the FBI to investigate the timeline of events of the shooting and law enforcement's interactions with the shooter.
Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products while under attack. Britain immediately accused Russia of “trying to hold the world to ransom,” insisting there would be no sanctions relief, and a top U.S. diplomat blasted the "sheer barbarity, sadistic cruelty and lawlessness” of the invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that Moscow “is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer on the condition that politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West are lifted," according to a Kremlin readout of the call.
(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces made advances in eastern Ukraine, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed away calls for a negotiated settlement that would entail ceding territory, and instead urged more military support including long-range missiles that can hit Russian artillery. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374
Despite a large advantage in the number of troops, the Russian invaders advancing in Donbas have achieved very little progress, reported the U.S. Department of Defense in an article on their website on May 27.
A Facebook group created last week is helping mothers across the Emerald Coast locate baby formula and even share supplies amid a national shortage.
Occidental (OXY) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.
To call sound an important part of human life would be an understatement. It’s so important, that MIT scientists are looking for ways to reverse hearing loss. Despite the important role it plays, sound can also be terrifying, especially when looking at the loudest recorded sound in history. But what makes sound so terrifying? Is … The post This is the loudest recorded sound in the history of Earth appeared first on BGR.
Los Angeles County officials identified three Ventura County women Wednesday who died in a fiery crash this month in Granada Hills.
Cody Masters, a fifth-year senior, has enjoyed his fair share of memorable moments, including a grand slam in the eighth inning of a midweek win over Stephen F. Austin back in March.
Following the deadly attack on Robb Elementary School, WPBF’s Terri Parker hears from parents whose children were killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.