Chechen leader is warned: Unless Russia is destroyed, it will return to kill Chechen women and children

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 13:18

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has advised Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya, to get out of Ukraine and stand up for the independence of his homeland before the aggressor becomes interested in destroying it as well.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "Leave Ukraine and fight for the Independence of Ichkeria before it’s too late; this is the best guarantee that Russia won’t wipe out the city of Dzhokhar (Grozny) for the second time. If the Russian Federation is not destroyed, they will return to kill Chechen women and children again. You haven’t forgotten, have you…"

Previously: Kadyrov had accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of attacking Russian regions and expressed his dissatisfaction with Russia’s "weak responses".

He called for Ukrainian cities to be "wiped off the face of the earth".

Background: On 18 October 2022, the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine’s parliament] recognised the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and condemned the genocide of the Chechen people.

For information: The first war between Ichkeria and Russia took place in 1994-1996. Ichkeria won and was recognised as independent. Russian troops killed hundreds of thousands of peaceful civilians in Ichkeria. According to the Chechen side, the Russian Federation lost up to 80,000 soldiers, but Russia officially admitted to losses of only 5,500 soldiers.

Volunteer soldiers from Ukraine fought on Ichkeria’s side.

Despite the peace treaty, the first President of Ichkeria, Dzhokhar Dudayev, was assassinated by the Russian security services.

In 1999, allegedly in order to defend civilians, Russia started a second war with Ichkeria and occupied the country. The guerilla war went on until 2009.

Russia declared Ichkeria to be a constituent entity of the Russian Federation and named it "the Chechen Republic", installing Akhmat Kadyrov as its leader. After he was killed, he was replaced by his son Ramzan.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!