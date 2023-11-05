Chechen leader's son, who beat a prisoner, made top bodyguard

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov 's 15-year-old son, who was shown beating a prisoner in custody this year, has been appointed to a senior role in his father's bodyguard, top Chechen security officials said on Sunday.

Allies of the Chechen leader heaped praise on Adam Kadyrov, who turns 16 this month, for his courage and congratulated him on his appointment.

In September, the younger Kadyrov drew broad condemnation, including from some pro-Kremlin hardliners, after his father posted a social media video in which Adam is seen punching and kicking a prisoner accused of burning the Koran.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, said at the time he was proud of his son and respected Adam for acquiring "adult ideals of honour, dignity and defence of his religion".

One of Kadyrov's top security officials, Zamid Chalaev, said Adam had been appointed as head of the department for ensuring the security of the Chechen leader, essentially one of Kadyrov's top bodyguards.

"I sincerely congratulate ... Adam Kadyrov on his appointment to an important position in the security service of the head of the Chechen Republic!" Akhmed Dudayev, the region's minister for national policy, external relations and press, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kadyrov's press service did not respond to a Reuters' request to comment.

RIA agency reported on Saturday that Kadyrov's son was awarded the title of Hero of Chechnya in October.

Dudayev, in his post, said that Adam Kadyrov proved himself to be a brave, courageous patriot and a person who is ready to "stand up for religion".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; editing by David Evans)