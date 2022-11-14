Chechen soldiers force residents of Melitopol district to dig trenches

Kadyrovites [soldiers from the Chechen Republic who fight as a part of the Russian Armed Forces – ed.] kidnap people and force them to dig trenches in at least three villages of the Melitopol district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "They [occupiers – ed.] continue to terrorise the civilian population in order to involve them in the building of fortifications. At first, they announced a salary of 80,000 rubles [approximately US$1,300 – ed.] per month for those who would participate in the building of fortifications. Such people were not found. However, after proposals, they turned to threats.

In at least three villages of the Melitopol district, Kadyrovites are kidnapping people en masse and forcing them to dig trenches."

Details: Fedorov assumes the occupiers will not stop there and will force those who agree to dig trenches to go to war.

Fedorov added that the Russians are trenching Melitopol not only from the Zaporizhzhia side, but also from the cities of Berdiansk and Vasylivka, as well as Crimea. In addition, due to the lack of building materials, the Russians began to dismantle the road in Henichesk district, destroying Ukrainian infrastructure.

