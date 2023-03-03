Chechen warlord Kadyrov reportedly having health problems

Kadyrov in January 2022 and February 2023

The head of the government of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria in exile, Akhmed Zakayev, said Kadyrov has serious problems with kidneys.

Some speculate that is why he did not attend Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly on Feb. 21.

Bild also reported that the head doctor of the Burjeel Medical Centre’s Nephrology Department has recently arrived in Russia from the United Arab Emirates. Most likely, Kadyrov does not trust Russian doctors, the journalists said.

Earlier, Zakayev told Ukrainian TV channel Freedom that Kadyrov was sick and drug addicted as he had been taking “energy pills” for 15 years.

“And today he (Kadyrov) has become completely dependent on these pills and is having some kind of drug addiction,” Zakayev said.

“He cannot control himself without them. And that’s why there is such an assumption that he’s sick and has been sent somewhere on vacation to have a rest, but for treatment to bring him to mind.”

At the same time, journalist Jason Smart wrote on Twitter, citing a source in Russia, that “Kadyrov’s kidneys are failing.”

“(Wagner Group PMC owner Yevgeny) Prigozhin wants to kill Kadyrov (and might), but another terrible sickness (aka Hepatitis C) might be behind Kadyrov’s early expiration,” Smart tweeted.

