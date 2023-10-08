Chechnya’s Kadyrov aiming to be Putin’s favorite by calling for elections to be moved to post-war

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed warlord of Chechnya, is proposing that Russia suspend its presidential elections until after its finished with its war on Ukraine.

Kadyrov made this proposal during a gathering in Grozny to mark the birthday of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Oct. 7.

“I suggest that, during the ongoing Special Military Operation (War on Ukraine – ed.), we unanimously decide to have only one candidate in our elections – Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” said the Chechen warlord, known for his absurd public statements.

“Alternatively, we could temporarily suspend the elections because we currently lack any other individual who could safeguard our country,” added Kadyrov, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

Putin turned 71 years old on Oct. 7.

Presidential elections in Russia are slated for 2024, with Putin yet to formally announce his candidacy.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine