Chechnya's Kadyrov says his soldiers control Popasna, Ukraine disagrees

FILE PHOTO: Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends an inauguration ceremony in Grozny
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ramzan Kadyrov
    Russian politician and head of the Chechen Republic
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Reuters) - Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said on Sunday his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town in the east of the country is ongoing.

In mid-April, Russian forces launched a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region.

"Fighters of the Chechen special forces ... have taken most of Popasna under control," Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "foot soldier", wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The main streets and central districts of the town have been completely cleared."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine, but late Saturday Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said heavy fighting for the town continues.

"A battle for Popasna is ongoing," Arestovych said in a video on social media.

"Russian propagandists have joyfully reported that they have already taken it, but this is not quite how it is. This is their 117th 'capture of Popasna' claim only this week."

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said earlier on Saturday that Ukrainian forces still controlled the area. "The situation is very difficult, but under control," Gaidai said in a Telegram video post.

He added that Chechen troops were not taking part in fighting, but were looting and taking videos.

Kadyrov has frequently posted on Telegram reports and videos of Chechen soldiers allegedly participating in activities in Ukraine, but there has been no confirmation of how many have actually been deployed and whether they have participated in fighting.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, May 7

    High school and college scores, summaries and schedules for May 7

  • Russian envoy says Reuters 'censored' Mariupol evacuee's comments

    A Russian envoy to the United Nations accused Reuters on Friday of "censoring" comments made by a survivor of Russia's bombardment of the giant Mariupol steelworks in Ukraine, saying its news report omitted a remark critical of Ukrainian forces. Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and have occupied the strategic port city of Mariupol, leaving the city's last defenders - and scores of civilians - holed up in a network of bunkers and tunnels running beneath the Azovstal steel plant. Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said a Reuters report on May 1 did not include a comment made by an evacuee from the steelworks.

  • Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states

    All four leading Republicans in Pennsylvania's governor's race have vowed to ban abortion if given the chance. In Georgia, one top Republican candidate for governor wants to outlaw all abortions. The sitting Republican governor is backed by the anti-abortion lobby, but refuses to clarify his position.

  • Luhansk School Sheltering Dozens Bombed by Russian Forces, Officials Say

    Ukrainian officials in the eastern Luhansk region said Russian airstrike on May 7 hit a school in the village of Bilohorivka, in which about 90 people were sheltering.At least 30 people were rescued from the rubble, according to the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Sergey Gaidai, who said that nearly all remaining residents of the village were hiding in the school at the time.The State Emergency Service (SES) said two bodies were recovered from the debris before search operations were suspended. They were due to continue on Sunday, the SES said. Credit: Luhansk Regional Administration via Storyful

  • Third Point's Loeb praises Shell moves, sticks by calls for breakup

    Activist investor Daniel Loeb, who wants Royal Dutch Shell Plc to break apart, applauded the energy giant's decision to move its headquarters even as he sticks to views that a different corporate structure would make it more successful. Loeb, who said in October that his hedge fund Third Point LLC had taken a $750 million stake in the company, told his own investors on Friday that he has added to his Shell stake and has held discussions with management, board members and other shareholders. Loeb is holding firm to his view that the company could be more successful with a different corporate structure.

  • Boehly Group to Buy Chelsea F.C. in $5.24 Billion Deal

    Todd Boehly’s group has reached an agreement to purchase English soccer giant Chelsea in a record-setting $5.24 billion (£4.25 billion) deal that includes the club, upgrades to Stamford Bridge stadium and funding for other assets. The team itself amounted to $3.08 billion (£2.5 billion) of the total price. The group, which is backed by Clearlake […]

  • Pentagon denies providing ‘specific targeting information’ in sinking of Russian warship

    Pentagon press secretary John Kirby late Thursday denied that the U.S. gave the Ukrainian military “specific targeting information” that allowed them to sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, in April. “We did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva. We were not involved in the Ukrainians’ decision to…

  • France's Macron promises new approach during second-term inauguration

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as president on Saturday, promising to lead the country with a "new method" as his political rivals kicked off campaigning for next month's legislative election. In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age. In a short speech, Macron spoke of the need to innovate at a time of unprecedented challenges for the world and for France, and said his second term would be "new" and not merely a continuation of his first five years in office.

  • Japan and UK agree on defence pact amid China's rise in Indo-Pacific

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed in principle Thursday on a defence cooperation pact as part of their efforts to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, in a veiled counter to an increasingly assertive China. A reciprocal access agreement, when signed, would enable faster deployment of their troops and allow them to engage in joint training and disaster relief efforts. Japan recently signed a similar RAA with Australia. Kishida highly appreciate

  • Police arrest man in fatal shooting over refusal to buy fentanyl in Phoenix

    Aeneas Ryan Harman, 22, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing 23-year-old Andrew Austin in Phoenix last month.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo won't criticize refs because 'I got to pay for diapers'

    When asked about the referees after the Bucks' Game 3 playoff win over the Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn't criticize them because he didn't want to get fined. After all, he reminded everyone he has diapers to pay for. Video courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Colorado rancher says wolves have started attacking, killing his cattle again

    Jackson County rancher Don Gittleson said the attacks, not yet confirmed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, happened while a night watcher was on duty.

  • SBI finds Russian pilot who could be engaged in espionage

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 12:55 State Bureau of Investigations The State Bureau of Investigations [SBI] has revealed a Russian pilot in Zaporizhzhia who could be engaged in espionage.

  • Ukrainians put battered Russian war trophies on show in Kyiv

    Outside of the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, the mangled remains of Russian war equipment destroyed over the course of Moscow's invasion have been put on display. Combat veteran Pavlo Netesov hopes it will encourage people to "understand this war as I see it, as it’s going on in reality".

  • After stocks plunged this week, here’s how to protect your finances during a period of uncertainty: ‘A hard landing will ultimately be unavoidable’

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not likely to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting, all but promising consecutive 50 basis rate hikes. “We need to really see that our expectation is being fulfilled, that inflation in fact is under control and starting to come down, but it’s not like we would stop, we would just go back to 25 basis point increases,” Powell said.

  • Thailand urges care over content as Lazada promotion angers royalists

    Thailand on Saturday warned against the creation of online content that risked insulting the country's monarchy, after a video by a social media influencer promoting e-commerce platform Lazada incensed royalists, who said it was mocking the palace. Thai law prescribes punishments of up to 15 years in jail for each offence if found guilty of defaming, insulting or threatening King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his closest family. The video, which has since been taken down, was promoting Lazada's May 5 sale and featured a woman dressed in a traditional Thai costume sitting in a wheelchair and playing the role of an influencer's mother.

  • Ukraine says all women, children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill

    KYIV (Reuters) -All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, after a week-long effort rescued hundreds of people during an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. "This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The Soviet-era steel mill, the last holdout in Mariupol for Ukrainian forces, has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the 10-week-old war.

  • ‘Moon Knight': May Calamawy On How Becoming Scarlet Scarab Was ‘A Point of Freedom’ for Her Character – And Herself

    The actress also tells TheWrap where she hopes Layla El-Faouly will fit in with the women of the MCU

  • "This Is Us" Delivered A Heartbreaking Episode About Miguel, And 14 More TV Moments From This Week

    Listen, let's just make Addison Montgomery a series regular on Grey's Anatomy once again.View Entire Post ›

  • Volodymyr Zelensky’s fleece sells for £90,000 at Ukraine fundraiser

    Volodymyr Zelensky’s famous khaki fleece has sold for £90,000 at a fundraising auction for Ukraine in London.