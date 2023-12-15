Check out these 5 tips to stay safe when using a rideshare app this holiday season

As the holidays quickly approach, it's time to make your travel plans if you haven't already.

For some, those include getting friends or family to drop you off at the airport. But for others, a rideshare app is the best option.

If you're planning on using a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft to get to the Southwest Florida International Airport, check out these tips to keep yourself safe.

1. Check your driver's license plate before entering the vehicle

Uber and Lyft will tell you your driver's license plate information as they arrive. Check to make sure the vehicle's plate matches the app's before getting inside.

If it doesn't match, don't get in the car. Call the Uber or Lyft support line or cancel your ride.

Another way to ensure the driver is correct is by asking them who the ride is for before entering the vehicle. Your driver should be able to tell you your name.

2. Make sure someone else has your location

An Uber sign displayed in a car window.

Though Uber and Lyft take measures to ensure rides go smoothly and safely, it's always a good idea for someone else to have your location.

If you have an iPhone, you can share your location to another iPhone through a feature called Find My Friends. There's also apps like Life 360 that allow you to share your location with multiple people at the same time.

If something were to happen during your ride, your loved one can find you.

Uber and Lyft also offer location tracking. You can send your friends or family a link that lets them track your ride.

3. Use your rideshare's emergency hotline if needed

Rideshare apps include features on the app that allow you to dispatch emergency services to your location. Uber's emergency button is a blue shield that shows on the app. Lyft's emergency button is a red shield.

You can call 911 through these features and your location will be shared.

4. Trust your gut

If you're feeling uneasy about your ride before it begins or even in the middle of it, you can choose to end the ride any time through the app. Your driver will drop you off somewhere close and you can request a different driver.

You'll have to pay for part of the drive, but you can get out any time.

5. Ride in the back seat

This not only gives space between you and your driver, but can help you escape if needed.

If you need to exit for any reason, you can use either back door to make sure you don't run into traffic.

Here's your transportation options for RSW

Photo of the Southwest Florida International Airport entrance sign

If you're traveling to or from RSW, here's what you need to know.

Order your Uber or Lyft close by the airport's rideshare zone on the arrivals level.

Use an airport taxi in-person or reserve one online at www.mbaairporttransportation.com. You can also call the airport taxi service at (239) 482-2777. Pricing is set by a zone map, which you can view online.

You can park your car at RSW for a $40 flat rate if you park there between Dec. 20 and Dec. 24. You can leave your car there through Jan. 3, 2024. Reserve your spot and pre-pay online here.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 5 tips to stay safe while using Uber or Lyft this holiday season