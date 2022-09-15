Check out 6 stunning images taken by James Webb Space Telescope and what they reveal

Reuters Videos

STORY: Uniper says Germany could take a controlling stake. The troubled utility is seeking further state aid.Since Moscow slashed gas flows to Europe, the firm has had to burn through cash reserves to source expensive alternative supplies. Now Uniper says it’s discussing all options with Berlin. And that could result in the government taking a significant majority stake. Back in July, officials said the state would take just a 30% stake. No decisions have yet been made to go further. Uniper has already secured bailout aid totalling about $19 billion. The latest news sent shares in the firm tumbling by as much as 20%. One source told Reuters that nationalisation was now the only option left, with company finances exhausted. The head of the firm’s workers’ council said it would welcome the government taking a majority stake.