Check Out 9 of the Most Stylish Airbnbs Along Mexico's Pacific and Caribbean Coasts

Joanne Molinaro, a vegan food blogger known as The Korean Vegan, has responded to a string of racist messages following her response to someone telling her to “get Korea to stop eating dogs.” The details: Molinaro received the message on Twitter on July 6, which she later shared on Instagram, in response to her video on how she went vegan. Molinaro further explained in a TikTok video that the user continued to stand by their message and even suggested that Molinaro should “utilize her connections with the Korean government” to change the law.