Check Out 9 of the Most Stylish Airbnbs Along Mexico's Pacific and Caribbean Coasts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Associated Press Videos
California fires advance as heat wave covers West
Firefighters are struggling to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heat wave hits the U.S. West this weekend. (July 10)
- Washington Examiner
Iran's digital clock counting down to Israel’s doom goes dark amid power outages
A digital clock set up by Iran's government meant to count down to Israel’s doom appears to have been shut off as power outages sweep the country.
- Architectural Digest
The Most Expensive Estates in the Priciest Zip Codes Are Up for Grabs
From Southampton to Palm Beach, these homes won't be on the market for long Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
- Idaho Statesman
Boise police shooting of Somali refugee stirs memories of violence in war-torn pasts
Members of the city’s Bantu community plan to protest as they rally around a father of five. “It’s a relief that we’re not alone,” a family member says.
- NextShark
The Korean Vegan calls out racist comment about Korea eating dogs, faces backlash from more vegans
Joanne Molinaro, a vegan food blogger known as The Korean Vegan, has responded to a string of racist messages following her response to someone telling her to “get Korea to stop eating dogs.” The details: Molinaro received the message on Twitter on July 6, which she later shared on Instagram, in response to her video on how she went vegan. Molinaro further explained in a TikTok video that the user continued to stand by their message and even suggested that Molinaro should “utilize her connections with the Korean government” to change the law.
- Axios
Boston Pride shutting down amid criticism over lack of inclusion
Boston Pride announced it will be shutting down after 50 years amid calls for change from members of the LGBTQ community who accused it of excluding people of color and transgender people.Why it matters: It now is unclear who will organize the Boston Pride Parade, which was rescheduled from June to October this year due to the pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe advocacy group MassEquality told AP that while the dissol
- ABC News Videos
Biden signs executive order, speaks with Putin on the phone
The White House says President Joe Biden made it clear to Putin that the U.S. expects him to act on cyberattacks.
- SheKnows
Britney Spears Poses Topless in New Photo Without Tattoos
Britney Spears is in incredible shape, y’all, and she’s been showing it off in numerous Instagram posts of her bikini body. Her latest pic, however — a stunning topless photo of her from behind — had people questioning whether this one was actually her. In the topless photo, Spears shows off her amazingly toned back […]
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Texas At CPAC Dallas And Gets The Tumbleweed Treatment
“Way to insult the people you want on side,” one Twitter user responded to Donald Trump’s son. “Tough room,” joked another.
- Who What Wear
The Timeless Bikini Trend That's Classically Sexy
The answer lies in your Instagram feed.
- USA TODAY Entertainment
Fans applaud Amy Schumer for honoring National Bikini Day with graphic photo of son's birth
Expect the unexpected! Amy Schumer shared a very personal snap from her son Gene's birth to honor National Bikini Day.
- Who What Wear
I'm French and Live in California—This Is My 7-Piece Wardrobe
Simple and chic items.
- Footwear News
Brigitte Macron Embodies French-Chic in Bow-Accented Blazer With Black Outfit
Macron wore a chic white and black blazer to celebrate Edgar Morin's 100th birthday.
- Women's Health
Prince William "Threw Harry Out" After Past Meghan Markle Bullying Allegations
This is... a lot.
- Nerdist
The 9 Biggest Questions for LOKI’s Season Finale
Who controls the TVA? What will happen to Variants now? Those are just two of the many questions Loki has to answer in its season finale. The post The 9 Biggest Questions for LOKI’s Season Finale appeared first on Nerdist.
- TVLine.com
The 25 Most Heartbreaking TV Character Deaths of the Year (So Far)
Grab yourselves a fistful of Kleenex, because our reflection on the TV year thus far is about to get sad. Even with several months left in our 2021 viewing, television has broken our hearts more than two dozen times already this year, by way of some truly gut-wrenching character deaths. In the list below, we’re revisiting […]
- INSIDER
Heidi Klum told her 17-year-old daughter 'you don't always have to please people' as a model
Heidi Klum told People magazine that she's been "very involved" with her 17-year-old daughter Leni's modeling career.
- Yahoo Life
Sofia Vergara, 48, poses in colorful swimsuit on tropical vacation
The 48-year-old actress is bringing the heat!
- Who What Wear
Pippa Middleton Just Wore the Cutest Under-$200, On-Sale Dress to Wimbledon
Preppy and perfect.