Check Out This Amazing $30,000 New Hamptons Superyacht Cruise By Dom Pérignon and Michelin Star Sushi Chef

CandyRetriever / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you like everything glamorous, glittery and bubbly, and if you’re a fan of extremely refined food, look no further — although be ready for a bit of sticker shock. For $30,000 you can reserve a private Dom Pérignon cruise on an 88′ San Lorenzo superyacht while enjoying sushi omakase by renowned 3-star Michelin chef Masayoshi Takayama.

Must See: ‘Forge’ Super Yacht Modeled in Shape of Volcano

Discover: Space Travel is the New Vacation for the Super Wealthy

“Chef Masa’s omakase experience has never been offered to book on a yacht… until now,” Dom Perignon said in a press release. “This ultra-elevated experience is designed to explore a new realm of possibilities with a generous expression of luxury, made possible by VIP concierge service Les Bulles d’Or.”

The 88-foot San Lorenzo vessel, customized by Dom. Photo: Daniel Seung Lee

The package, available for $30,000 from August 17 through the end of the month, includes a private 4-hour yacht cruise for up to 6 guests, departing from Sag Harbor or Montauk, the menu by 3-star Michelin chef Masa Takayama, a dedicated onboard butler service, an onboard DJ who will curate music selections to guest preferences, door-to-dock chauffeur service in luxury vehicles, within the Hamptons, and of course, a dedicated concierge to assist in procuring Dom Pérignon champagne.

Masa’s special sushi omakase menu will pair with Dom’s recent vintages, including a 2012 traditional bubbly, a 2008 Rosé and a 2003 Plénitude 2, according to Robb Report.

The Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2008 “is part of a solar decade, yet in the heart of this period, the year stands apart,” according to Dom Perignon. “The eagerly awaited maturity of the grapes burst through, thriving with an unprecedented high-toned balance.”

As for the 2003 Plénitude 2, 2003, it’s from a year “that will remain forever the year that changed the history of Champagne. A scorching summer imposed the earliest harvest since 1822, leading Dom Pérignon to interpret this unique year with an approach inspired by intuition and forward-looking choices.”

Story continues

“Dom Pérignon Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2 offers a rereading of history and a second life of the Vintage 2003, revealing an insolent freshness. The enveloping flow is magnified, an unabashed embrace,” the company explained.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Find: 5 Luxury Hotels That Are Worth the Money

The Michelin guide, which awarded three Michelin stars to his namesake New York City restaurant Masa, describes the culinary experience from the chef as “what may be the continent’s best sushi. Everything here carries a certain weight, from the heavy wooden door to the bill.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Check Out This Amazing $30,000 New Hamptons Superyacht Cruise By Dom Pérignon and Michelin Star Sushi Chef