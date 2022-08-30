Check out the Best Buy Labor Day sale for 50+ deals on Beats, Ninja, Samsung and Amana

Get more out of your essential tech by shopping these Best Buy Labor Day deals on headphones, indoor grills and more.

Labor Day 2022 is set for Monday, September 5, which means there's still time to shop smart. If you want to get the latest and greatest in headphones, laptops, TVs and more, you can find all that and more at Best Buy. Even better? The tech retailer is offering numerous discounts just in time for the Labor Day shopping rush.

For the best Labor Day discounts on smart home gadgets, powerful laptops and reliable home appliances, this Best Buy sale has all your shopping needs covered. Meanwhile, to get your hands on the newest Samsung tech for less, Best Buy is offering can't-beat savings on just-released watches and smartphones. Keep reading to shop all the top Best Buy Labor Day deals available today.

The best early Labor Day deals at Best Buy

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

TV deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Need a new TV? Check out these Best Buy Labor Day deals on screens from Vizio, Samsung, Sony and LG.

For movie theater-quality visuals at home, consider investing in a new TV this Labor Day. Best Buy is offering dazzling deals on screens from Vizio, Samsung, Sony and LG right now.

Laptop deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

The MacBook Pro is one of many powerful laptops on sale at Best Buy in time for Labor Day 2022.

Stay on track this school year with a new laptop from Lenovo, Microsoft or Apple. Find feature-packed and affordable devices today at Best Buy's early Labor Day 2022 sale.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Pick up a new smartphone for less with these Best Buy Labor Day deals.

Stay connected for less with Labor Day 2022 deals on customer-favorite cellphones at Best Buy. Try out the Google Pixel 6, available for $100 off right now.

Headphone and speaker deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Best Buy's collection of Labor Day deals feature great savings on quality sound devices like these Sony earbuds.

Listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts with new headphones and speakers from Ultimate Ears, Sony and more. Shop Best Buy's Labor Day sale for all the best audio deals available now.

Appliance deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Find savings on major home appliances during the Best Buy Labor Day sale.

Refresh your kitchen or laundry room with new appliances right now. Shop Labor Day deals on ranges, washers, air conditioners and countertop appliances today at Best Buy.

Tech deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Shop the best Labor Day tech deals available today at Best Buy.

Get all the essential tech you need for a wallet-friendly price today at Best Buy. Look to markdowns on smart home essentials, memory cards and more.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen tons of deals in each of those categories.

Some of the best Labor Day deals at Best Buy include TVs, smart home essentials, kitchen appliances, headphones, laptops and so much more. Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best deals available across all categories during the Best Buy Labor Day 2022 sale.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, we are tracking all the best Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Best Buy is the place to shop for all your tech and home essentials. During the retailer's Labor Day 2022 sale, you can shop doorbuster deals on Samsung, Apple and more.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or back-to-school essentials, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands.

How do I save on new Samsung devices at Best Buy?

Samsung just unveiled a brand new lineup of Samsung Galaxy devices and when you order them at Best Buy you can snag steep savings on the state-of-the-art smart phones, watches and more. Check out the new Galaxy Watch 5 or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and save up to $125 with an eligible trade-in. Meanwhile, opt for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get as much as $1,200 off with a qualifying trade-in.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy is dishing out tons of Labor Day deals and back-to-school specials right now. While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. We expect to see even more markdowns in the days leading up to Labor Day 2022 on Monday, September 5.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

We expect Best Buy to offer Labor Day deals through Labor Day proper, on Monday, September 5. Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When is Best Buy's next sale?

Best Buy is offering tons of Labor Day deals right now. The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. We expect the retailer to offer even deeper discounts in the days leading up to Labor Day 2022. Following Labor Day, Best Buy will likely offer huge markdowns across all categories in the lead-up to Black Friday 2022, which falls on Friday, November 25.

Be sure to bookmark this page for updates on the Best Buy Labor Day sale.

