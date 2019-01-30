Polar Vortex Photos Show Bone-Chilling Conditions In Midwest

Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise on Wednesday. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A blast of super cold Arctic air known as a “polar vortex” is whipping through the Midwest this week, freezing over lakes and cityscapes and creating life-threatening conditions for residents.

Wind chill temperatures on Wednesday were expected to drop to as low as -60 in Minnesota and -50 degrees in Illinois, prompting school districts to cancel classes and the U.S. Postal Service to suspend deliveries in some areas.

The historic deep freeze has transformed the Midwest into a deadly winter wonderland. Check out some of the most bone-chilling photos below:

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

A man walks along the shore of Lake Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago.

(Stringer . / Reuters) More

A pedestrian stops to take a photo by Chicago River, as a bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago, Illinois.

(Scott Olson via Getty Images) More

A commuter walks through downtown in subzero temperatures during an extremely light morning rush hour on Jan. 30, 2019 in Chicago

(Scott Olson via Getty Images) More