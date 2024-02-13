Check this: Couple makes $100,000 payment to library project

Feb. 13—Steve and Patty Harrison put their money where their hearts are.

They've pledged $500,000 over five years to the McAlester Public Library expansion and renovation project, beginning with their first $100,000 payment for 2024.

It's the largest donation the library has received from individuals, said Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull.

"They're a generous couple," Hull said.

"It shows the community support," he said of the Harrison's donation to the library expansion and renovation project.

"People realize it's an investment in our community," said Hull. "We've evolved to keep up with the needs of the people."

So far, approximately $8.6 million has been pledged for the project, Hull said.

"We'd like to get from $10.5 to $11 million," he said of the total donations sought for the project.

He is hopeful the Harrisons' donation will encourage others to donate.

"Please keep giving," said Hull.

Steve Harrison, a former McAlester mayor and city councilor, is a member of the steering committee for the project.

"I've been involved in efforts to do something with our library building since 2010," he said. "After I finished my term in the mayor's office, I got approached to see if I would be willing to serve on the library board and the library system board."

Previous attempts to either build a new library or move the library to an existing building in a new location did not work out. Then, a survey of library patrons showed they wanted to keep the library in its current location at 401 N. Second Street.

That's when plans changed to renovate and expand the existing library building.

Steve and Patty Harrison wanted to help, leading to their pledge to donate $500,000 over five years. Steve Harrison said the library staff does a great job and deserves a nice building in which to work.

They hope their donation will inspire others to give to the project.

"If there are people out there who are thinking about giving but haven't yet, now's the time," Steve Harrison said. "We're going down the stretch."

Patty Harrison said she's a big library supporter.

"I think communities prosper when they have great libraries," she said.

She recalled how much she looked forward to checking out books when her mother took her to the library as a child.

"I know how exciting this will be for everybody, especially the kids," she said.

She noted the McAlester Public Library is about much more than books.

"We have a seed library," she said, where people can brings seeds in and exchange them for other seeds for gardens.

She also likes the library's Digi-Lab system. It's designed to let library patrons convert items such as photos, documents, negatives, VHS tapes, vinyl records, discs, 8 millimeter film, cassette tapes and other media to digital files.

Patty Harrison she was able to convert cassette tape recordings of her grandmother and mother each talking about their life from cassette tapes to thumb drives, which she can now listen to on her computer. She noted the library staff is available for assistance on the conversion process.

"If you can't figure it out, they will help you," she said.

Hull said the library expansion and renovation project continues to move forward.

"We're working with the architect for plans to break ground this summer," Hull said, hopefully sometime in July or August.

He said the library will do something to recognize how helpful the Harrisons have been to the renovation and expansion project.

"Steve and Patty will be honored," Hull said. "They've done so much."

Information on the various ways to donate is available at the McAlester Public Library.

Steve Harrison said donations of all sizes are helpful to the library project.

"If everybody gives a little, it will add up to a lot."