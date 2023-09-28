Check out the courtroom action as two major felony trials play out in Ocala
The Star-Banner is covering two trials this week at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala.
Cristian Omar Polanco is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of an 85-year-old man. He's accused of pushing the man out of a moving vehicle.
Meanwhile, De'Jon Traique Rashard Woods is charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the 2020 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Circuit Judge Peter Brigham is presiding over the murder trial, while Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon is presiding over the manslaughter case.
