Check out these early Way Day deals on recliners, sofas and loveseats at Wayfair

Save on recliners and couches.

Way Day is nearly here and if you’ve been on the hunt for new apartment staples, or you’re looking to spend your tax return on some new furniture, you’re in luck. There are hundreds of incredible deals on recliners, loveseats and sofas ahead of Wayfair’s Way Day sale. Ready to get comfortable with savings on top-notch seating?

We’ve rounded up some of the best early Way Day deals on sofas, loveseats and recliners at Wayfair. Ahead of the annual sale this Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28, you can find classic sofas and couches, like a mid-century modern sleeper sofa in gray, for almost 50% off of its list price—you'll pay $374.99, saving $365. The sofa, which has over 2,500 five-star reviews, comes in six colors, though the discounts may shift depending on the color you select. If you’re looking for something sleeker that retains a vintage look, you can also get the Novogratz Brittany faux leather sleeper, which is currently on sale for $429.99, saving you $375.

You don’t need a huge space to achieve the living room look you want. Loveseats at Wayfair are also discounted for Way Day, including the Etta Avenue Seashell style velvet loveseat in trendy dark green for $479.99, 40% off its list price of $799. You can also find a more understated green option in the Wade Logan Beeks loveseat, which comes in 15 different colors. The Beeks loveseat is currently on sale for $369.99, saving you $100.

There are also plenty of great recliners on sale ahead of Way Day, including the Three Posts Henline wide manual standard recliner in an understated gray color for $469.99, saving you $110, or if you want the comfort of a recliner, but you don’t want to sacrifice your home’s aesthetic, you can also get this adorable Latitude Run Dajahnae standard recliner in yellow for $283.99, saving you $98.

Below, check out all the best early Way Day 2022 deals on recliners, sofas and loveseats at Wayfair.

Wayfair sofa, recliner and couch deals

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair’s biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you’re shopping for, you’re guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on the shopping extravaganza there are tons of already-live deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

Wayfair has just announced that it will host its two-day Way Day 2022 sales event on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28. In 2021, the shopping event was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale’s duration. We’ll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

Should I shop sofa and recliner deals during Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sale?

Short answer? Definitely. Wayfair is already a popular place for affordable recliners and sofas, but with markdowns up to 45% now’s absolutely the time to shop.

