Check out these emotions in motion as a parade of military heroes come home
Some scream. Some cry. Some sink to the floor. But all of these military reactions prompt a huge reaction.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in NCAA men's basketball at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
ULA is set to launch an Atlas V rocket on Friday afternoon.
Lunar New Year celebrations return to Disney California Adventure Park Friday, for the first time since the park's pandemic closure.
Pyometra in dogs is common, but it's also 100 percent preventable.
“The first night, he started eating my husband’s dinner right off his plate.”
A nearly 200-foot Atlas V rocket rolled to its pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday, setting the stage for liftoff a day later.
U.S. crash investigators are urging the Federal Aviation Administration to require private planes to be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, citing deadly crashes that were attributed to poisoning by the odorless gas. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that it identified 31 accidents since 1982 involving carbon monoxide poisoning, including 23 fatal crashes that killed 42 people and seriously injured four others. Carbon monoxide from engines can get inside the cabin through defects or corrosion in exhaust systems or other parts, the board said.
For all the frustration of seeing quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton exit, it’s worth taking notice of a few guys sticking around.
Trees along this winding road in Vigla, Greece were seen gorgeously donned with ice from top to bottom.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, is seeking the return of the gun and other property that police seized after his arrest. Rittenhouse's attorney Mark Richards filed paperwork with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday seeking the return of the items, explaining that Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle back so that it can be destroyed, the Kenosha News reported. He also wants the clothing he was wearing the night of the shootings returned. Law enforcement has had the gun since the day after Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally, on Aug. 25, 2020, during a night of protests and unrest in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.
"Greed is such a scary thing, man."
She hadn't hugged her mom in 2 years...
If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...
Reuters/Arnd WiegmannTheatrical rock superstar Meat Loaf, whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the bestselling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. Reports say the singer and actor had recently fallen sick with COVID-19.In an emotional statement posted to Facebook early Friday, the performer’s family said he was with his wife when he died and had said his final goodbyes to his two daughters in the past 24 hours. The star sold 100 million albums in his five-decade career and starred in movie
The Keeping Up the Kardashians alum posted a series of images of herself only wearing a bikini, fuzzy boots and sunglasses during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday
Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d […]
A wall of water 60 feet high could hit some coastal areas of Washington state.
Britney Spears makes purple look edgy.
"In New York, you're always out and about, so the city is kind of your living room," Ron Ervin told Insider of the tiny apartment in Harlem.
Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.