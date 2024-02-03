Check out these events for Mardi Gras fun in Alexandria, Pineville

The Alexandria Garden District's 9th Annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Mutt Strut will be held next Saturday.

Ready to laissez les bons temps rouler? Check out these events.

Feb. 9

A Taste of Mardi Gras

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Where: Ned Randolph Riverfront Center, 707 2nd St, Alexandria

Cost: $50 general admission. $25 children 10 and under.

Live music with The Chee Weez. Dishes and beverages supplied by regional restaurants. All funds go to Louisiana Restaurant Association Programs (Education Foundation & Louisiana ProStart), Children’s Miracle Network, Manna House Ministries, Children’s Mardi Gras Parade and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

Mardi Gras Pet Portraits

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Fighting Hand Brewing Company, 1600 Military Highway, Pineville

Cost: $5 donation for one pose.

Quick photo session for pets. Pets must be leashed or restrained. Proceeds benefit Pineville Animal Shelter. Must be 21 and over to enter bar.

Feb. 10

Mardi Gras Night Market

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Where: Fighting Hand Brewing Company, 1600 Military Highway, Pineville

Mardi Gras themed night market with vendors Magick ‘n Moonlight, Hangin' By A Thread, Kim's Magical Kreations and more. Must be 21 and over to enter bar.

Mardi Gras Party

Where: Alexandria Zoo, 3016 Masonic Drive, Alexandria,

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Regular Admission.

Mardi Gras party at zoo after Children's Mardi Gras Parade. King cake courtesy of Atwood's Bakery.

9th Annual Block Party & Mutt Strut

Time: 2 p.m.

Where: corner of 20th & Albert, Alexandria

Cost: Canned goods

Mutt Strut, doggy costume contest, live entertainment, plus food and beverage food trucks. Dogs and owners can register for the costume contest and second line at 2 p.m. Enrollment costs $15 for the first dog and an additional $10 for each dog thereafter, payable by cash, check, or Venmo. Prizes for the most festive and unique costumes.

