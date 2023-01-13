Check forged on Crossville church account

Jan. 12—In at least the third incident of its kind in the last few weeks, a Knox County man has been arrested for presenting a fraudulent check to a local bank.

In the latest incident, the check was forged on a Crossville church account.

Tyler Marcus-Fain Roach, 27, N. Broadway St., Knoxville, is charged in Cumberland County with criminal simulation (forged check).

Local authorities learned after taking Roach into custody he is also wanted on an unlisted charge in Hamblen County.

The incident occurred at One Bank on West Ave. on Dec. 28, when a man attempted to pass a forged check in the amount of $4,000.

The check was written on a Cumberland Fellowship account.

A bank teller, however, became suspicious over discrepancies in the check form and contacted someone at the church.

The account holder did not write, nor authorize, issuance of the check.

Crossville Police were notified and Dets. Tyrel Lorenz and Jon Tollett responded to the scene. Their investigation revealed a story that had been told by others arrested recently in similar schemes.

The suspect said he was approached by unnamed individuals while at the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries to do some "jobs" and had been driven to Crossville, let out of a vehicle with instructions to walk to a bank and cash the forged checks.

On Dec. 13 Crossville Police arrested Dylan Brett Thomas, 28, Montwood Dr., Knoxville, on theft of property and criminal simulation (fraudulent checks) in connection with possessing three checks totaling $5,643.05.

Another incident was reported in Cumberland County in mid-December. That incident involved two arrests by Fairfield Glade Police.

Those suspects told the same story and were arrested. They are:

—Darrien Lamar Bowles, 38, Marietta St., Atlanta, GA, Dec. 22/criminal simulation (fraudulent check).

—Alvin Lee Caffey, 61, Washington Pike, Knoxville, Dec. 22/criminal simulation (fraudulent check).

All cases are pending in General Sessions Court.

