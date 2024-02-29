Check out this Frederick Douglass debate featuring Republican candidates

The Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina is hosting a debate in Shelby for Republican candidates vying to become a nominee for the NC House District 111.

The 2024 Frederick Douglass Debate Series is a statewide series of debates that feature some of the most contested Republican primaries this cycle.

David Allen, Paul Brintley, Scott Neisler and Paul Scott will be participating on Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Christ Covenant Ministries, 1050 Sam Lattimore Road, Shelby.

People can register at www.fdfnc.org.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased through the website.

Constituents will have an opportunity to hear candidates exchange views on important topics involving jobs and economic development, education choices, illegal immigration, public safety and the expansion of gambling.

“We are excited about this opportunity to bring the community together and promote meaningful engagement. We believe that through open dialogue and informed decision-making, we can make a positive impact in North Carolina. Join us as we strive towards a more transparent, accountable and inclusive political landscape for our state and nation,” said Immanuel Jarvis, president of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina.

According to its website, the Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina is an education and public policy organization that brings the sanctity of free market and limited government ideas to bear on the hardest problems facing the nation.

“We desire to offer a spirited environment where North Carolina voters can compare and contrast potential nominees that will go on to the General Election in November,” the website said. “All proceeds will go toward continued FDFNC efforts within the community.”

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Upcoming Frederick Douglass debate features Republican candidates