How to check you’re getting the state pension you deserve

It’s easy to assume your state pension will be ready and waiting for you by the time you retire, but the truth is that thousands of people are underpaid each year. Last year alone record high state pension errors meant that more than £500m in retirement income went unclaimed.

The state pension system is so complex that mistakes and missing records are not uncommon – but figuring out if you are being underpaid is essential. Leaving an error unchecked could cost you tens of thousands of pounds over the course of your retirement.

Here, Telegraph Money reveals how to check if the Government is paying you all of the state pension that you are owed.

How much should my state pension be?

Your state pension will depend on when you were born and how long you paid National Insurance contributions when you were working.

Men born before 6 April 1951 and women before 6 April 1953 receive the basic state pension. If you were born after this then you will receive the new state pension, which is higher.

If you have a track record of around 35 years of National Insurance (NI) contributions, then you should be entitled to a full state pension. For people under the “old” system, this is currently £156.20 per week, which is worth £8,122.40 each year. For the younger cohort of retirees, this is £203.85 per week, or £10,600.20 per year.

This may not be what’s on your state pension forecast if there are gaps in your NI record.

This could happen for a range of reasons: if you have taken a career break or worked abroad, for example. Gaps can also arise from earning a low income where you’re not required to pay NICs, or being self-employed and not making adequate contributions. You might also notice gaps if you are a married woman or widow who stopped paying reduced rates of NI, sometimes called the “small stamp”, when they were phased out in 1977.

Alice Haine, of the broker Bestinvest, said HMRC had already identified several instances where people’s state pension entitlements were incorrect. “This particularly affects married women, widows, divorcees and those aged over 80, with the errors caused by a range of issues – from the complexity of the pension system to IT glitches, or information recorded incorrectly on people’s records,” she said.

“While the Government is working to resolve this, it is always wise to follow up if you feel you have not been notified of a mistake yet or suspect your case has not been identified.”

How to check your state pension entitlement

The first step is to check your state pension forecast. You can do this by visiting the Government website.

If you have gaps in your National Insurance record, then your payment forecast will look smaller.

Check this website for your National Insurance record for gaps. You will need a Government Gateway user ID and password to gain access to it.

You can also request a printed National Insurance statement online, by phone or by post if you live abroad. Read the Government guide to calling the helpline.

You can also write to HM Revenue and Customs to request a statement at this address:

National Insurance contributions and Employers Office, HM Revenue and Customs, BX9 1AN.

I’m being underpaid – what can I do?

Do not panic if you think your state pension payments are too low – you can work with the Government to fill in gaps in your NI record and boost your pension. There are two main ways to do this: paying voluntary NI contributions and claiming NI credits.

NI contributions

If you think there are gaps in your record, you must check to see if paying voluntary contributions is the right route for you, as in some cases they do not always boost your payments and you could be wasting money.

If you think this could be a risk, check with the Government’s Future Pension Centre. Make sure you do this well in advance of the deadline on July 31.

You can reach the Future Pension Centre on 0800 731 0175, or +44 (0)191 218 3600 if you are calling from outside the UK. The line is open from 8am to 6pm.

The centre also offers an online form that you can fill out to make an enquiry, although you cannot request a state pension forecast through this.

This is important, as while you can typically backdate their NI contribution history by six years, the Government has created a one-off concession allowing them to buy back extra missed years from the 2006-07 tax year, up to 2015-16.

Buying back missed years is a great way to bolster retirement income but remember this window of opportunity expires on July 31, so those with significant gaps should act fast to plug the shortfall.

Read our full guide on paying voluntary NICs.

NI credits

You may also be able to claim NI credits at no cost. You might be able to claim credits for childcare if you are a grandparent or other eligible family member over 16, but under the state pension age. It also applies to circumstances when you have been on jobseeker’s allowance, receiving sick pay or the maternity or paternity allowance, as well as others.

Check our full guide on claiming NI credits.

Ms Haine added that people on the basic state pension may also be able to boost their payments if they are married or in a civil partnership or if their partner has died.

“There is also the option to access the information of someone who has died who may have been underpaid, with their family or heirs potentially eligible for the underpayments,” she said.

“The Department for Work and Pensions has a dedicated portal for people to access this information, so have the date of birth and death of the person underpaid to hand, as well as the last-known address and the full details of their spouse or civil partner.”

