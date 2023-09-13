Check out what’s happening on DSEI’s showroom floor

A hole in a sheet of armored glass, created by a 6.5mm Creedmoor round by DSG, is seen at the DSEI fair Sept. 12, 2023, in London. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A visitor of the DSEI show looks at a Sig Sauer MCX firearm on Sept. 12, 2023, in London. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Various rounds of ammunition by Nammo are on display Sept. 13, 2023, at the DSEI show in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A man examines a FN Five-seveN Mk3 MRD pistol from FN Herstal on Sept. 13, 2023, in London, England, at the DSEI show. The biennial fair gathers arms buyers and dealers worldwide to network and make deals with military delegations, government officials and defense companies. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

An Aeronautics Orbiter 5 tactical drone is on display Sept. 12, 2023, at the DSEI show. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A model of a Magura V5 unmanned surface vessel by Ukrainian company STE is seen Sept. 12, 2023, at the DSEI fair in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A decorated armor plate, produced by NP Aerospace, that saved the life of a soldier in Ukraine is seen Sept. 12, 2023, during the DSEI fair in London, England. Featuring a painting of Saint Valerius, the plate is one of a number of similar items to be auctioned in the British city in early 2024. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A smiling mannequin is seen on the Clotta haemostatic collagen sponge display stand on Sept. 12, 2023, at the DSEI conference in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A Rheinmetall multirole armored fighting vehicle is on display at DSEI on Sept. 12, 2023. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian J.E.T. 8 FPV Night Saber drone is on display at the DSEI fair Sept. 12, 2023, in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur tries on the viewfinder of the Vegvisir CORE mixed reality situational awareness system as he visits the country's pavilion at DSEI on Sept. 13, 2023, in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A Rheinmetall Caracal air assault vehicle is on display at DSEI on Sept. 12, 2023. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The StalkLand logo is on the newly designed camouflage pattern that the company is looking to bring to market, during the DSEI fair on Sept. 13, 2023. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A DSEI visitor tests a Barrett MRAD rifle at the London-based ExCel convention center on Sept. 13, 2023. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

DSEI visitors examine the hardware, equipment and clothing worn by a mannequin on the C2R display stand on Sept. 13, 2023. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)