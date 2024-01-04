Check out what’s happening in the metro-east this week and make some fun plans

Noon Friday, Jan. 5, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Events

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 5. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Hooked on Fibers — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Jan. 10 thru March 24. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Webster Groves, Missouri. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. “Hooked on Fibers: The Art of the Stitch” features rug hooking textile art by Sheri Ahner, and mixed media fiber art by Chris Burton, Liz Davidson and Ana Sumner. The artwork will be available for sale. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.

“Icelandic Church” by Sheri Ahner is one of the works featured in Green Door Art Gallery’s upcoming exhibit, “Hooked on Fibers: The Art of the Stitch.”

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Upon Further Reflection Opening Reception — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Edward Jones Office of Bobby Lessentine, CFP, 3141 South Grand, St. Louis. Green Door Art Gallery is pleased to partner with Bobby Lessentine, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, in presenting Upon Further Reflection, a collection of oil and cold wax paintings by Mark Witzling. Join us for the opening reception on Jan. 11. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments while you view the exhibit. Gallery hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from Jan. 11 thru April 5. Please call before visiting during exhibit hours: 314-772-5304. greendoorartgallery.com

Games

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Cost: $1 admission and $1 for four cards. 618-444-6771.

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes, 50/50 drawings, mulligans, free soft drinks and snacks. Draft beer, margaritas available for purchase. No outside alcohol please. Max of eight players per table. Cost: $15 per person. For reservations or info: 618-604-0600 or stygar7@yahoo.com.

▪ Friends of the Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Althoff High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Great trivia questions – read by MC Roger Schlueter – cash prizes, mulligans, silent auction and more. BYO snacks. Soda available for purchase; no alcohol will be sold. Cost: $15 per person with 6-10 players per table. Proceeds will be used to support the Belleville Public Library Children’s reading programs. For reservations: friendsofthebellevillelibrary@gmail.com (confirmation by return email).

Clubs & Support Groups





▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Online via Zoom. Program: “East Side Mishpachah: Jewish History and Family in Southwestern Illinois.” Mishpachah is the Hebrew word for family and is usually used to refer to one’s extended family. Learn about the Jewish communities in East St. Louis and Belleville in this new presentation by St. Clair County Historical Society Executive Director William P. Shannon. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

▪ A Plethora of Pens — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. This is an open group, walk-ins are welcome, all writing levels, all genres. If you just want to write your memoirs for your family, that’s great. If you want to write the next breakout series, fantastic. Going to write the Great American Novel, come on in. We typically cover a particular topic every month, whether it’s writing craft or business-focused. This is not a critique group, although there are occasional group crits, mostly to improve the ability to critique others. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8574 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Alvin G. Bohley Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. O’Town Food Hall and Tap House, 1214 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Speaker at noon from O’Fallon Library. All active and retired federal and postal employees are welcome. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month except for May and December socials. NARFE remains the go-to resource for the federal community. For information, contact James at jbflat2021@gmail.com or call 618-795-5174.

Food

▪ Waterloo VFW Post #6504 Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Waterloo VFW Post #6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Traditional Menu of cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers, fries, slaw, hush puppies, onion rings, fried green beans and fried mushrooms. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Credit/debit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-939-7999.

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. KC Club & Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 12th annual Sunday Supper — 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow Blvd., St. Louis. This event honors veterans of all service branches including those who served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Marines. Includes social services, resource booths for attendees. Veterans and military families are encouraged to register for the Sunday Supper by Jan. 10. For more info or to register: bit.ly/2024MLKSundaySupper.

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. Virtual class. This Slow Flow practice will lead you through a series of yoga poses that focus on strengthening, lengthening, and stretching. Side effects may include a sense of well-being and feelings of peace and calmness! Recommended props: 1. Two foam yoga blocks 2. A blanket 3. A yoga strap (or belt, towel, scarf. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Prairie Heart Foundation Heart Walk & Education Event — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education. Register for the walk by Feb. 9 at prairieheart.org/heart-walk.