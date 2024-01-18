How you can check and improve the safety of your home to better prepare for tornadoes

On Dec. 9, a wave of powerful tornados swept through Middle Tennessee, killing seven people, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

In the wake of the Clarksville tornado, the National Weather Service reported that some homes couldn’t handle the strength of the winds in part because of how they were attached to the foundations.

This issue has raised concerns that homes were not properly attached to their foundations and experts say it's a worrisome problem across the region.

While experts say it can be tough to determine whether your home is properly attached to its foundation, and even tougher to fix, homeowners can take many steps to better safeguard their homes in strong winds.

Want to know more about improving safety in your home? Here is a list of recommended home retrofits from the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes to better prepare for tornadoes.

Install a safe room: Safe rooms that follow FEMA P-320 guidance or a storm shelter that meets the ICC 500 criteria can provide life-saving refuge during extreme wind events.

Replace windows and doors with impact-rated products: Stronger windows and doors can resist windborne debris and stop internal pressurization inside the home.

I nstall high pressure-rated garage door : Garage doors can be replaced with wind-rated garage doors or fitted with bracing kits provided by the manufacturer.

Strengthen roof-to-wall connections: Anchor roof-to-wall connections securely using hurricane straps or clips. This prevents the roof framing and trusses from disconnecting from the wall during high winds.

Strengthen roof sheathing connections: When reroofing, increase your roof deck attachment strength by having the roofer re-nail, add nails, and/or upgrade the nails to ring shank nails as appropriate to meet current code requirements for high-wind areas. This significantly reduces the chance of having part of your roof deck blown off.

Reinforce brick masonry chimneys: Upgrade masonry chimneys with continuous reinforced steel bracing and framing anchors at each above grade floor, roof and ceiling level.

Improve anchorage of attached structures: Make sure that attached structures such as carport and porch roofs are adequately restrained from wind uplift by ensuring that the roof structure is attached to columns and that the columns are anchored to the foundations.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee tornadoes: How to improve home safety for natural disasters