Check out these Indigenous-owned food and beverage businesses in Oklahoma

Skydance Brewing Co. in Automobile Alley is one of the state's many Indigenous-owned food and beverage businesses.

With a state name that is a nod to the 39 Indigenous tribes that call it home and knowing the real history of Thanksgiving, Indigenous Heritage Month seems like an appropriate time to honor some of Oklahoma's Indigenous-owned restaurants.

Oklahoma's tribes are still very active and contribute heavily to the culture, economy, food and beverage of the state as some of its top employers and leaders in industry.

Here are some of Oklahoma's Indigenous-owned restaurants, their tribal affiliation and whether they are independent or tribal enterprises. Casino-based restaurants are not included, and the list will be updated over time.

The Ranch Restaurant at Talimichi

Located near the banks of the Kiamichi River, The Ranch Restaurant serves up classics like chicken-fried steak, pork chops, hamburger steaks and more along with house-made desserts.

Location: 443206 E 1642 Road in Tuskahoma

Tribal affiliation: Choctaw

Ownership: Privately owned

The street view of Comma, a coffee shop and cafe, is shown in Shawnee.

Comma Cafe

This Shawnee coffee shop is located in the heart of downtown and was funded in part through the Citizen Potawatomi Nation's Community Development Corporation.

Location: 415 E Main St. in Shawnee

Tribal affiliation: Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Ownership: Privately owned

NATV

Broken Arrow restaurant Natv, featured in the Hulu series "Searching for Soul Food" and named to Southern Living's 25 best new restaurants, offers modernized Native American dishes and native to Oklahoma ingredients sourced from local farms and tribes.

Location: 1611 S Main St. in Broken Arrow

Tribal affiliation: Shawnee

Ownership: Privately owned

Chef consultant Loretta Barrett Oden poses for a portrait Oct. 6, 2021, at Thirty Nine restaurant at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

Thirty Nine Restaurant

Thirty Nine utilizes traditional ingredients to create adaptations of recipes cultivated and cherished for generations by Oklahoma's Indigenous population.

Location: 659 First Americans Blvd. inside the First Americans Museum

Tribal affiliation: Representative of Oklahoma's 39 tribal nations

Ownership: State, City and Tribal partnership — American Indian Cultural Center Foundation

Aaimpa' Cafe

Home of an annual celebration that honors the seasons changing and the planting of the "Three Sisters" — corn, beans and squash — essential crops in Indigenous cooking, it's no surprise you'll find those items on the menu at the Chickasaw Cultural Center's Aaimpa' Cafe, along with native meats like elk, bison and venison and other traditional dishes.

Location: 867 Charles Cooper Memorial Road in Sulphur; onsite at the Chickasaw Cultural Center

Tribal affiliation: Chickasaw

Ownership: Tribally owned

Champuli Cafe

From hominy and pork to grape dumplings and an assortment of sandwiches and dinner plates, the Champuli Cafe menu offers a blend of Indigenous staples and modern choices.

Location: 1919 Hina Hanta Way in Calera; inside the Choctaw Cultural Center

Tribal affiliation: Choctaw

Ownership: Tribally owned

Skydance Brewing Co. in Automobile Alley in Oklahoma City.

Skydance Brewing

An Indigenous-owned brewery located in the heart of downtown OKC, Skydance just celebrated its two-year anniversary. Try core brews with names honoring the owners heritage like Fancy Dance, Rez Dog, Lighthorse, Mosquito Hawk and more, along with special releases.

Location: 1 NE 7, Suite A

Tribal affiliation: Iowa

Ownership: Privately owned

Firelake Fry Bread Taco/Firelake Pizza

This pair of restaurants in Shawnee serves up build-your-own fry bread tacos and pizzas right next door to the tribally owned and operated grocery store.

Location: 1566 & 1568 S Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee

Tribal affiliation: Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Ownership: Tribally owned

Kawi Cafe

Kawi Cafe offers drinks, breakfast and lunch, including a section of the menu the restaurant calls "Cherokee fusion," with options like "NDN Taco Sliders," a bison burger, turkey and tepary chili, and a four sisters hummus wrap.

Location: 215 Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah

Tribal affiliation: Cherokee

Ownership: Tribally owned

A Reba's Place sign is pictured Jan. 26 in Atoka.

Reba's Place

Reba McEntire's restaurant in Atoka is a 50/50 partnership with the Choctaw Nation, featuring a menu of classic southern-inspired fare made from scratch in house and including beef sourced right from the Choctaw Nation's ranch.

Location: 301 E Court St. in Atoka

Tribal affiliation: Choctaw

Ownership: Privately and tribally owned

Roxie's BBQ

Around since the 1950's, Roxie's has been cranking out barbecue in Tahlequah for generations with a menu of brisket, pork, bologna, and more, plus a variety of sides.

Location: 16471 State Highway 10 in Tahlequah

Tribal affiliation: Cherokee

Ownership: Privately Owned

