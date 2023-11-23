Check out these Indigenous-owned food and beverage businesses in Oklahoma
With a state name that is a nod to the 39 Indigenous tribes that call it home and knowing the real history of Thanksgiving, Indigenous Heritage Month seems like an appropriate time to honor some of Oklahoma's Indigenous-owned restaurants.
Oklahoma's tribes are still very active and contribute heavily to the culture, economy, food and beverage of the state as some of its top employers and leaders in industry.
Here are some of Oklahoma's Indigenous-owned restaurants, their tribal affiliation and whether they are independent or tribal enterprises. Casino-based restaurants are not included, and the list will be updated over time.
Know of an Indigenous-owned restaurant in Oklahoma that is not on the list? Email jbwilliams@oklahoman.com.
The Ranch Restaurant at Talimichi
Located near the banks of the Kiamichi River, The Ranch Restaurant serves up classics like chicken-fried steak, pork chops, hamburger steaks and more along with house-made desserts.
Location: 443206 E 1642 Road in Tuskahoma
Tribal affiliation: Choctaw
Ownership: Privately owned
Comma Cafe
This Shawnee coffee shop is located in the heart of downtown and was funded in part through the Citizen Potawatomi Nation's Community Development Corporation.
Location: 415 E Main St. in Shawnee
Tribal affiliation: Citizen Potawatomi Nation
Ownership: Privately owned
NATV
Broken Arrow restaurant Natv, featured in the Hulu series "Searching for Soul Food" and named to Southern Living's 25 best new restaurants, offers modernized Native American dishes and native to Oklahoma ingredients sourced from local farms and tribes.
Location: 1611 S Main St. in Broken Arrow
Tribal affiliation: Shawnee
Ownership: Privately owned
Thirty Nine Restaurant
Thirty Nine utilizes traditional ingredients to create adaptations of recipes cultivated and cherished for generations by Oklahoma's Indigenous population.
Location: 659 First Americans Blvd. inside the First Americans Museum
Tribal affiliation: Representative of Oklahoma's 39 tribal nations
Ownership: State, City and Tribal partnership — American Indian Cultural Center Foundation
Aaimpa' Cafe
Home of an annual celebration that honors the seasons changing and the planting of the "Three Sisters" — corn, beans and squash — essential crops in Indigenous cooking, it's no surprise you'll find those items on the menu at the Chickasaw Cultural Center's Aaimpa' Cafe, along with native meats like elk, bison and venison and other traditional dishes.
Location: 867 Charles Cooper Memorial Road in Sulphur; onsite at the Chickasaw Cultural Center
Tribal affiliation: Chickasaw
Ownership: Tribally owned
Champuli Cafe
From hominy and pork to grape dumplings and an assortment of sandwiches and dinner plates, the Champuli Cafe menu offers a blend of Indigenous staples and modern choices.
Location: 1919 Hina Hanta Way in Calera; inside the Choctaw Cultural Center
Tribal affiliation: Choctaw
Ownership: Tribally owned
Skydance Brewing
An Indigenous-owned brewery located in the heart of downtown OKC, Skydance just celebrated its two-year anniversary. Try core brews with names honoring the owners heritage like Fancy Dance, Rez Dog, Lighthorse, Mosquito Hawk and more, along with special releases.
Location: 1 NE 7, Suite A
Tribal affiliation: Iowa
Ownership: Privately owned
Firelake Fry Bread Taco/Firelake Pizza
This pair of restaurants in Shawnee serves up build-your-own fry bread tacos and pizzas right next door to the tribally owned and operated grocery store.
Location: 1566 & 1568 S Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee
Tribal affiliation: Citizen Potawatomi Nation
Ownership: Tribally owned
Kawi Cafe
Kawi Cafe offers drinks, breakfast and lunch, including a section of the menu the restaurant calls "Cherokee fusion," with options like "NDN Taco Sliders," a bison burger, turkey and tepary chili, and a four sisters hummus wrap.
Location: 215 Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah
Tribal affiliation: Cherokee
Ownership: Tribally owned
Reba's Place
Reba McEntire's restaurant in Atoka is a 50/50 partnership with the Choctaw Nation, featuring a menu of classic southern-inspired fare made from scratch in house and including beef sourced right from the Choctaw Nation's ranch.
Location: 301 E Court St. in Atoka
Tribal affiliation: Choctaw
Ownership: Privately and tribally owned
Roxie's BBQ
Around since the 1950's, Roxie's has been cranking out barbecue in Tahlequah for generations with a menu of brisket, pork, bologna, and more, plus a variety of sides.
Location: 16471 State Highway 10 in Tahlequah
Tribal affiliation: Cherokee
Ownership: Privately Owned
