How to check if your Instagram posts are being hidden

Tom Gerken - Technology reporter
·3 min read

Instagram has launched a new tool to let you know if your posts are barred from being recommended to other users.

Previously, people were not told if intervention by a platform meant posts did not appear in other people's feeds - a process known as "shadow banning".

Instagram does not use that term. It says the new tool will inform users if there are restrictions on their account because they broke certain rules.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said the decision was about "transparency".

"Sometimes your account can end up in a state where it's not eligible for your photos and videos to show up in [our] recommendations," he said.

"If you have posted things that violate our 'recommendability' guidelines or recommendation guidelines... you can end up in a state where your content won't be recommended," Mr Mosseri explains.

Instagram users will be able to edit or delete posts which have fallen foul of the platform's rules. They will also be able to appeal to Instagram if they feel any content has been flagged in error.

People can check the status of their account in the Instagram app by selecting their profile, opening the menu, then selecting: settings, account, and account status.

The problem of shadow banning

Dr Carolina Are, a content moderation researcher at the Centre For Digital Citizens at Northumbria University, said Instagram has historically had a major issue with people having posts 'hidden' without their knowledge.

"The platform did not notify us about shadow banning," she said. "For ages, Instagram denied that it was ever a thing."

Dr Are is also a content creator on Instagram, where she often posts videos as a pole dance instructor - and says she has experienced so-called shadow banning herself.

"I personally received an apology [from Instagram] for the shadow ban of pole-dancing in 2019," she said.

"They said the hashtags were blocked 'in error'... this is essentially shadow banning."

Shadow banning can be a problem because if people are not told they have fallen foul of the rules, it means they're unable to appeal the decision or fix any mistake.

It can sometime lead to amusing consequences, with one Reddit user previously telling the BBC he didn't know he'd been shadow banned - and accidentally spent a year talking to himself.

There are some benefits to the practice, however. It allows big tech companies to block harmful content from spreading, limiting disinformation.

But Dr Are believes it has had a disproportionate impact on marginalised communities.

Carolina Are standing by a pole dancing pole
Dr Are believes the practice of shadow banning has had a disproportionate impact on marginalised communities

"I think creators are very, very worried about shadow banning," she said. "So it's only fair that Instagram is moving to do something about it."

She said the problem is exacerbated by a lack of real people involved in the moderation process, which is often automated.

In her role as a researcher, Dr Are has spoken to people whose accounts were removed from Instagram due to violating its policies.

She claims to have spoken to some content creators who lost their accounts and tried to appeal, who said they weren't able to speak to a person involved in moderation.

"I still think it's a bit of a cosmetic and performative change," she said. "As good as this is, without investing in human moderation, we are just going nowhere."

Recommended Stories

  • Where the Big Investment Opportunities Are Over the Next 5 Years, According to Billionaires

    The super wealthy also listed geopolitics and inflation as their biggest concerns, according to a new UBS report.

  • More than half of renters say they’ll never be able to own a home

    54% of respondents to a Credit Karma survey said they didn’t believe they could ever afford homeownership.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.

  • Study shows dinosaurs were 'struck down in their prime' by asteroid

    But were the dinosaurs already on the way out, with diversification faltering and rates of evolution sputtering, as some scientists have proposed? The researchers looked at the 18 million years before the asteroid impact that ended the Cretaceous Period and the 4 million years afterward at the outset of the Paleogene Period, when mammals asserted their dominance following the demise of the dinosaurs - aside from their bird lineage. Dinosaurs were entrenched in stable ecological niches for which they were well adapted, the researchers found.

  • Kentucky Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden

    Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, criticized former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist and gently distanced himself from current President Joe Biden as he tries to make own way in his 2023 bid for reelection in his Republican-dominated state. Beshear filed for reelection this week, having drawn a crowded field of GOP challengers in a race that will be closely watched nationally, coming the year before the next presidential election. The race has been pegged as the Democratic Governors Association’s top priority next year, but Beshear said he intends to make the election about the needs of Kentuckians.

  • Alex Jones says he can pay less than 1% of Sandy Hook verdicts

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday said he has less than $12 million of the $1.5 billion he owes the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims, but they immediately questioned the accuracy of his statements. In the first hearing of Jones' bankruptcy in a Houston court, his attorney Vickie Driver said Jones wanted to settle with the Sandy Hook families. Jones said in a court filing that it would be "functionally impossible" for him to pay the defamation verdicts in full.

  • Tribe searches for remains at California construction site

    A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of the Wintu Tribe of Northern California were buried near the site, and tribal leaders said they didn’t receive proper notification about construction plans from the Federal Highway Administration, which is in charge of the project.

  • Report indicates friction prior to Bret Taylor’s resignation from Salesforce

    It seems that maybe Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff was protesting a bit too much when he gave what seemed like a genuinely heartfelt goodbye to his protégé, Bret Taylor, last week, insisting to anyone who would listen that he was heartbroken to lose his friend and mentee. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that there was tension between the two executives over Taylor’s role as co-CEO and his other job as Twitter board chair, a role he held until the end of October, when Elon Musk took over as owner and dissolved the board. Certainly, the oddest part of the report was that people told the WSJ that Benioff was upset that Taylor wasn’t spending enough time on engineering and too much time with other CEOs and customers, a role that you would think Benioff would want his co-CEO to take on.

  • Hacker Leaks Hundreds Of Songs From Future, Young Thug, Gunna, And More

    "I'm 100% gonna pull up to whatever studio it is and I'm 100% gon' beat yo a**," Young Nudy said.

  • How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search

    If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson

  • Jack Dorsey calls for Elon Musk to release the Twitter Files 'without filter and let people judge for themselves'

    It's the first time Jack Dorsey has responded to Musk's Twitter Files, which the new CEO claims show the company's efforts to suppress free speech.

  • Kathy Griffin blames Elon Musk for rise in hate on Twitter, says it feels like 'Hitler 2.0'

    Griffin says it feels like "we're living in an invasion of the body snatchers" right now amid the rise of antisemitism.

  • GameStop just became the latest tech company to lay off workers—and it’s cut down on its crypto team

    “Super sad to say I was a part of the layoffs today at GameStop,” one software engineer wrote on LinkedIn.

  • Biden admin tells Supreme Court law protecting social media companies has limits

    The Biden administration argued to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability. Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice made their argument in the high profile lawsuit filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American citizen killed in 2015 when Islamist militants opened fire on the Paris bistro where she was eating. The family argued that Google was in part liable for Gonzalez' death because YouTube, which is owned by the tech giant, essentially recommended videos by the Islamic State group to some users through its algorithms.

  • ChatGPT: New AI chatbot has everyone talking to it

    Open AI's ChatGPT generates convincing human-like answers in response to users' prompts.

  • Ye's online fan communities reckon with rapper's praise of Hitler in recent Infowars interview

    Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has left a sprawling fandom and network of dedicated creators in limbo after he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

  • Elon Musk is bringing in new faces for Twitter 2.0 — including his cousins and Bari Weiss

    Elon Musk has brought in two of his cousins, enthusiastic new "interns," and a conservative commentator to staff his new, "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.

  • This Privacy Ruling Against Facebook and Instagram Could Spell the End of Targeted Ads

    Privacy regulators in the European Union have ruled that Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, can’t make giving up data for targeted ads a condition of joining the social networks, according to reports published Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. The decision threatens to upend the social media giant’s business model and alter the financial underpinnings of the internet.

  • Meta’s Cringey Avatars Are Finally Headed to WhatsApp

    Meta has taken its (in)famous avatars out of the “metaverse” and has been dropping them into its social apps, hoping personalized cartoon versions of people will generate enough interest in the company’s flagging metaverse project. After adding them to Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, the company has finally come for the “no gimmicks” WhatsApp.

  • Disney+ is introducing ads but its plans aren't getting any cheaper

    Millions of US Disney+ subscribers are getting the option to pay the same price for an ad-interrupted streaming experience, as the platform introduces a change to its subscription plans.