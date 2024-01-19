LANSING — Greater Lansing school districts have fallen behind the recommend ratios of school counselors to students.

On average, each school counselor in Michigan is responsible for 615 students, according to Terri Tchorzynski, president of the Michigan School Counselor Association. And Michigan ranks as the third-worst state in the country to the number of counselors per students.

The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of no more than 250 students per counselor and multiple counselors in each school building.

MISchoolData shows the average counselor to student ratio in each Michigan school district, and ranges in the Lansing area can be anywhere from less than 300 students per counselor, as in the Potterville and Charlotte public school districts, to more than 800 students per counselor, as in the Holt, Haslett and Lansing public school districts.

The data does not specify counselors per building, so ratios within school buildings inside a district may vary.

Here are the ratios for local school districts:

Ingham County

Dansville: 738 to 1 student to counselor ratio

East Lansing: 531:1

Haslett: 842:1

Holt: 809:1

Lansing: 838:1

Leslie: 379:1

Mason: 656:1

Okemos: 458:1

Stockbridge: 383:1

Waverly: 569:1

Webberville: 427:1

Williamston: 610:1

Clinton County

Bath: 500:1

DeWitt: 517:1

Fowler: 527:1

Ovid-Elsie: 402:1

Pewamo Westphalia: 329:1

St. Johns: 372:1

Eaton County

Charlotte: 216:1

Eaton Rapids: 653:1

Grand Ledge: 472:1

Maple Valley: 912:1

Potterville: 251:1

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Check your Lansing area school district's student to counselor ratio