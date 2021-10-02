Check out these lava waves!
These ripples are in what the UGS calls a lava lake in Hawaii's kilauea volcano.
“I’m getting seasick just watching this.”
An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa blew open two more fissures on its cone Friday that belched forth lava, with authorities reporting “intense” activity in the area. The new fissures, about 15 meters (50 feet) apart, sent streaks of fiery red and orange molten rock down toward the sea, parallel to an earlier flow that reached the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week. The volcano was “much more aggressive,” almost two weeks after it erupted on the island of La Palma, said Miguel Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands' emergency volcano response department.
Data: FEMA; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosSome regions of the U.S. are safer from climate-fueled extreme weather events than others, but no region will be untouched, especially as greenhouse gases keep building up in the atmosphere.The big picture: The map above shows major disasters declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the past two decades — a snapshot that ranges from hurricanes and severe storms to wildfires and drought.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins
How does this happen?
The KNP Complex fire triggered its first evacuation warnings for Fresno, along with new orders, as it sears rugged terrain in Sequoia National Park.
A Mississippi herpetologist says odds of encountering a rattlesnake with such a genetic anomaly can't be calculated.
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 7:15 p.m. in Oakland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Lightning during a monsoon storm in southern Arizona, Saguaro National Park. Pete Gregoire, NOAAIf you’ve never lived in or visited the U.S. Southwest, you might picture it as a desert that is always hot and dry. But this region experiences a monsoon in the late summer that produces thunderstorms and severe weather, much like India’s famous summer deluges. And this year, it generated a lot of rain. July 2021 was the wettest month since record keeping started at the Tucson, Arizona, airport in 18
At least 180 homes have been impacted by a massive water main break that has caused flooding in an Alamo neighborhood.
Aerial footage captured over Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shows lava at the summit of the volcano on Sept. 30. Kilauea began erupting on Sept. 29. It's the volcano's first eruption in several months.
The value of cryptocurrencies is erupting after El Salvador announced it is now using volcanic energy to mine Bitcoin.
It's not just the coasts experiencing climate change. The coastline along the Great Lakes is changing too.
Puerto Rico residents are seeing an increase in their electric bill amid ongoing blackouts, and community groups are protesting to call attention to the crisis.
The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has done a better job than any state at inoculating residents and keeping its COVID-19 infection rate low.
Key reservoirs on the Colorado River desperately need water. Let's start building that pipeline from the Mississippi River.
The last day of monsoon season brought snow, rain and hail to parts of Arizona.
In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the East and West coasts of the United States. You might think the 10,000 miles of coastline along the five Great Lakes might be better protected from such effects. But as Ben Tracy reports from Marquette, Michigan, no place is truly untouched by our changing climate.
The Philippines further loosened coronavirus restrictions in the capital region on Friday, allowing restaurants to accept more guests and gyms to reopen after recording a decline in daily COVID 19 cases. The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, is gradually relaxing curbs to allow the recovery of the economy. An alert level system first and small-scale lockdown system imposed on the capital region on Sept. 16 to allow for greater mobility and more businesses to reopen will remain in place up to Oct. 15.
The senator won't quit fossil fuels and is going to neuter the reconciliation bill — and we're all going to pay the price
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said the first bitcoin had been mined in the Central American country, powered by energy from volcanos.