Check from this list of places to find a fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Erie area

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, 94% of consumers are planning to display a Christmas tree this season. Of those 94%, nearly 77% will display an artificial tree.

Although many families have turned to artificial trees for convenience and the ability to reuse them, other families enjoy keeping the tradition of bringing in a real tree for the holidays.

But wait, where can I find a tree this year?

If you are seeking the route of an artificial tree, you can find those at brand stores including Hobby Lobby, Lowes, Home Depot, Michaels and Walmart.

But if you like to be traditional and bring in a real Christmas tree this year, there are several places around the area in which you can find a fresh Christmas tree.

Where to find a tree

A & J's Inc. : 5675 Wattsburg Road, Millcreek Township. 814-825-7001, ajstrees.com

Abers Acres : 884 Route 394, Kennedy, N.Y. 716-267-2431, abersacres.com

Al's Melons Farm Market and Greenhouse : 10304 Route 6, Conneaut Lake. Precut trees. 814-382-3152, bit.ly/3d74nVT

Arkwright's Tree & Wreath Farm : 8662 Kinsey Road, Cranesville. 814-572-4464, arkwrighttreefarm.com

Bear Lake Tree Farm : 8021 Bear Lake Road, Stockton, N.Y. 716-680-2157, Facebook.com/BearLakeTreeFarm.

Berkey's Nursery : 44251 Rogers Road, Spartansburg. 814-654-7513, 814-694-9200, berkeysnursery.com

Gerlach's Garden & Floral Center : 3161 W. 32nd St. 814-838 2363, gerlachs.com/garden-center

Gifford's Tree Farm : 14317 Main St., Wattsburg. 814-722-0740, facebook.com/giffordstreefarm

Haff Acres Farm : 5065 W. Lake Road, Mayville, N.Y. Precut trees. 716-753-2467, Facebook.com/HaffAcres

Hayes Tree Farm : 11215 Springfield Road, Girard Township. 814-602-6489, bit.ly/hayestreefarm

Heaton's Tree Farm : 12270 Cole Road, North East Township. 814-725-5091, bit.ly/heatonstrees

LGL Tree Farm : 95 Christmas Tree Lane, Pittsfield. 814-563-4060, lgltreefarm.com

Love's Christmas Tree Farm : 21959 Britton Run Road, Spartansburg. 814-564-0577, loveschristmastreefarm.com

Mason Farms : 839 Peninsula Drive and 4115 Old French Road. 814-833-9933, 814-864-7276, masonfarms.com

McClimans Family Christmas Tree Farm: 153 Good Hope Road, Jamestown, Pa. 724-932-3000, mcclimanschristmas.com

Paul's Trees : 5144 Old French Road. Precut trees. 814-866-1253, bit.ly/paulstrees

Port Farms : 2055 Stone Quarry Road, Waterford. 814-796-4500, portfarms.com

Rensma's Christmas Trees : 46164 Harger Road, Titusville. 814-827-7670. Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 10 a.m. 4 p.m.

Rick Walker Farms : 700 Erie St., Washington Township, 814-434-2582, 814-790-2282, rickwalkerfarms.com

Sanford Tree Farm : 1075 Lauger Road, Youngsville. 814-688-5961, sanfordtreefarm.com

Stan's Garden Center : 5001 Buffalo Road and 5341 West Lake Road 814-899-5424, 814-835-6960, facebook.com/stansgardencenter

Wesleyville Hose Co.: 2817 Buffalo Road, Wesleyville. 814-899-6704, bit.ly/wesleyville

We are also aware that there are other places in the area that are not included on this list. If you know of a good place to find a good quality Christmas tree that is not on this list, please reach out to reporter Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com.

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Real Christmas trees: Where to find them in Erie, PA area