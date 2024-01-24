Check your medicine cabinet — a microbial contamination caused a recall of Robitussin

Eight lots of two kinds of Robitussin cough syrups have been recalled for “a microbial contamination.”

That’s from the FDA-posted recall notice by manufacturer Haleon, which doesn’t describe how the microbial contamination happened or was discovered. It does, however, express the dangers of such a contamination.

In immunocompromised people, this could “potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection,” the notice said. “In non-immunocompromised consumers ... life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.”

4-ounce and 8-ounce bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult have been recalled.

The recall covers Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult in 4-ounce bottles, lot No. T10810 with expiration Oct. 31, 2025; in 8-ounce bottles with lot Nos. T08730, T08731, T08732 and T08733, expiration date May 31, 2025, and No. T10808, expiring on Sept. 30, 2025; and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult, lot Nos. T08740 and T08742, expiration date June 30, 2026.

Haleon wants retail customers to stop using the cough syrup and call the company at 800-245-1040, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or email mystory.us@haleon.com.

If you experience any health problems from this Robitussin, see a medical professional first. Then, report your problem to FDA MedWatch either online or via a reporting form you can get at 800-332-1088, fill out, then mail or fax.