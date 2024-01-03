Check out the menus and deals for Chamber Restaurant Week on Hilton Head and in Bluffton

Lisa Wilson
Chamber Restaurant Week is the perfect time to try out a new restaurant or enjoy a special menu at an old favorite on Hilton Head or in Bluffton.

Dozens of restaurants are expected to participate in the 16th annual event that runs from Saturday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 3. Last year, diners could choose from among 60 restaurants involved in the event.

In most cases, chefs will create prix fixe menus that offer a two- or three- course meal for a fixed price. For example, diners might choose one appetizer from a list of three, one main course from a list of three and one dessert from a list of three for a lower total price than it would typically cost for a meal at the restaurant.

Keep in mind that prices generally do not include beverages or a tip for your server.

Hours vary depending on the restaurant, and, in many cases, reservations may be necessary. The sponsoring Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is offering the ability to make reservations through its website for some of the restaurants.

Following are the restaurants included on the chamber website’s list of Restaurant Week participants as of Wednesday, Jan. 3. We’ve linked to the menus that were available online at that time. Check back often, as this story will be updated when more restaurants and menus are announced.

Alfred’s Restaurant

  • The deal: Three courses for $45

  • Main course options: Sauerbraten, pork schnitzel or rainbow trout

  • Click here to see the menu

  • Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1200, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-341-3117

  • Website: alfredshhi.com

Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Cafe

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 69 Pope Ave., Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-785-7700

  • Website: auntchiladashhi.com

Bluffton Oyster Co. Family Seafood House

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 27 Dr. Mellichamp Drive, Bluffton

  • Phone: 843-757-0380

  • Website: blufftonoyster.com

Chez Georges Bistro and Bar

  • The deal: Three courses for $45

  • Main course options: Pan-seared chicken, salmon en papillote or boeuf bourguignon

  • Click here to see the menu

  • Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Suite J, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-785-3200

  • Website: chezgeorgeshhi.com

Chronic Golf + Games

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 59A New Orleans Road, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 833-987-GOLF

  • Website: mychronicgolf.com

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

  • The deal: Adult rodizio for $42.50, children 6-12 for “pay your age” and under 5 free

  • Main course options: 16 USDA Prime cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken

  • Click here to see the flier

  • Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit B-6, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-715-3565

  • Website: cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com

The Crazy Crab

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 104 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head (Jarvis Creek); 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head (Harbour Town)

  • Phone: 843-681-5021 (Jarvis Creek) or 843-363-2722 (Harbour Town)

  • Website: thecrazycrab.com

Deeno’s Wood Fired Grille

  • The deal: Three courses for $35

  • Main course options: Chicken marsala, horseradish-crusted salmon, citrus soy pork loin or seafood pasta fra diablo

  • Click here to see the menu

  • Address: 7 Greenwood Drive, Suite C, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-686-3000

  • Website: deanoshhi.com

ELA’S On the Water

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-785-3030

  • Website: elasgrille.com

Fishcamp on Broad Creek

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 11 Simmons Road, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-842-2267

  • Website: fishcamphhi.com

Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana

  • The deal: Three courses for $45

  • Main course options: Ravioli di vitello, tagliatelle al ragu di cinghiale, braciola di maile ripiena alla “Nino Bergese,” salmone con granchio e beurre blanc or costolette di manzo brasate

  • Click here to see the menu

  • Address: 37 Orleans Road, Suite L, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-785-6272

  • Website: michael-anthonys.com

The Old Oyster Factory

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 101 Marshland Road, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-681-6040

  • Website: oldoysterfactory.com

The Porch at The Beach House

  • The deal: Three courses for $35

  • Main course options: Herb-stuffed petit tenderloin, pretzel and havarti-stuffed chicken breast or eggplant parmesan

  • Click here to see the menu

  • Address: 1 South Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 855-474-2882

  • Website: beachhousehhi.com

Poseidon

  • The deal: Two courses for $29

  • Main course options: Rockefeller-stuffed chicken, New York strip, barramundi or tri-color tortellini

  • Click here to see the menu

  • Address: 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 121, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-341-3838

  • Website: poseidonhhi.com

Reilley’s Grill and Bar

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 7D Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-842-4414

  • Website: reilleyshiltonhead.com

Skull Creek Dockside

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 2 Hudson Road, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-785-3625

  • Website: docksidehhi.com

The Studio

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-785-6000

  • Website: studiodining.com

Tio’s Latin American Kitchen

  • The deal: Details not available

  • Address: 40 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 181, Hilton Head; and 7 Venture Drive #106, Bluffton

  • Phone: 843-842-8467 (Hilton Head) or 843-757-8467 (Bluffton)

  • Website: tioshhi.com

Top Dawg Tavern

  • The deal: $8 burger and fries

  • Burger options: Classic tavern burger, mushroom Swiss, bacon cheeseburger, or black and bleu

  • Click here to see the menu

  • Address: 13 Harbourside Lane (in Shelter Cove Marina), Hilton Head

  • Phone: 843-785-5600

  • Website: topdawgtavern.com

