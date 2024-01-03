Check out the menus and deals for Chamber Restaurant Week on Hilton Head and in Bluffton
Chamber Restaurant Week is the perfect time to try out a new restaurant or enjoy a special menu at an old favorite on Hilton Head or in Bluffton.
Dozens of restaurants are expected to participate in the 16th annual event that runs from Saturday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 3. Last year, diners could choose from among 60 restaurants involved in the event.
In most cases, chefs will create prix fixe menus that offer a two- or three- course meal for a fixed price. For example, diners might choose one appetizer from a list of three, one main course from a list of three and one dessert from a list of three for a lower total price than it would typically cost for a meal at the restaurant.
Keep in mind that prices generally do not include beverages or a tip for your server.
Hours vary depending on the restaurant, and, in many cases, reservations may be necessary. The sponsoring Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is offering the ability to make reservations through its website for some of the restaurants.
Following are the restaurants included on the chamber website’s list of Restaurant Week participants as of Wednesday, Jan. 3. We’ve linked to the menus that were available online at that time. Check back often, as this story will be updated when more restaurants and menus are announced.
Alfred’s Restaurant
The deal: Three courses for $45
Main course options: Sauerbraten, pork schnitzel or rainbow trout
Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1200, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-341-3117
Website: alfredshhi.com
Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Cafe
The deal: Details not available
Address: 69 Pope Ave., Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-7700
Website: auntchiladashhi.com
Bluffton Oyster Co. Family Seafood House
The deal: Details not available
Address: 27 Dr. Mellichamp Drive, Bluffton
Phone: 843-757-0380
Website: blufftonoyster.com
Chez Georges Bistro and Bar
The deal: Three courses for $45
Main course options: Pan-seared chicken, salmon en papillote or boeuf bourguignon
Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Suite J, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3200
Website: chezgeorgeshhi.com
Chronic Golf + Games
The deal: Details not available
Address: 59A New Orleans Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 833-987-GOLF
Website: mychronicgolf.com
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse
The deal: Adult rodizio for $42.50, children 6-12 for “pay your age” and under 5 free
Main course options: 16 USDA Prime cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken
Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit B-6, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head
Phone: 843-715-3565
Website: cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com
The Crazy Crab
The deal: Details not available
Address: 104 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head (Jarvis Creek); 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head (Harbour Town)
Phone: 843-681-5021 (Jarvis Creek) or 843-363-2722 (Harbour Town)
Website: thecrazycrab.com
Deeno’s Wood Fired Grille
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Chicken marsala, horseradish-crusted salmon, citrus soy pork loin or seafood pasta fra diablo
Address: 7 Greenwood Drive, Suite C, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-686-3000
Website: deanoshhi.com
ELA’S On the Water
The deal: Details not available
Address: 1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3030
Website: elasgrille.com
Fishcamp on Broad Creek
The deal: Details not available
Address: 11 Simmons Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-2267
Website: fishcamphhi.com
Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana
The deal: Three courses for $45
Main course options: Ravioli di vitello, tagliatelle al ragu di cinghiale, braciola di maile ripiena alla “Nino Bergese,” salmone con granchio e beurre blanc or costolette di manzo brasate
Address: 37 Orleans Road, Suite L, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-6272
Website: michael-anthonys.com
The Old Oyster Factory
The deal: Details not available
Address: 101 Marshland Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-681-6040
Website: oldoysterfactory.com
The Porch at The Beach House
The deal: Three courses for $35
Main course options: Herb-stuffed petit tenderloin, pretzel and havarti-stuffed chicken breast or eggplant parmesan
Address: 1 South Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head
Phone: 855-474-2882
Website: beachhousehhi.com
Poseidon
The deal: Two courses for $29
Main course options: Rockefeller-stuffed chicken, New York strip, barramundi or tri-color tortellini
Address: 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 121, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-341-3838
Website: poseidonhhi.com
Reilley’s Grill and Bar
The deal: Details not available
Address: 7D Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-842-4414
Website: reilleyshiltonhead.com
Skull Creek Dockside
The deal: Details not available
Address: 2 Hudson Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-3625
Website: docksidehhi.com
The Studio
The deal: Details not available
Address: 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-6000
Website: studiodining.com
Tio’s Latin American Kitchen
The deal: Details not available
Address: 40 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 181, Hilton Head; and 7 Venture Drive #106, Bluffton
Phone: 843-842-8467 (Hilton Head) or 843-757-8467 (Bluffton)
Website: tioshhi.com
Top Dawg Tavern
The deal: $8 burger and fries
Burger options: Classic tavern burger, mushroom Swiss, bacon cheeseburger, or black and bleu
Address: 13 Harbourside Lane (in Shelter Cove Marina), Hilton Head
Phone: 843-785-5600
Website: topdawgtavern.com