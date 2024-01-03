Check out the menus and deals for Chamber Restaurant Week on Hilton Head and in Bluffton

Chamber Restaurant Week is the perfect time to try out a new restaurant or enjoy a special menu at an old favorite on Hilton Head or in Bluffton.

Dozens of restaurants are expected to participate in the 16th annual event that runs from Saturday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 3. Last year, diners could choose from among 60 restaurants involved in the event.

In most cases, chefs will create prix fixe menus that offer a two- or three- course meal for a fixed price. For example, diners might choose one appetizer from a list of three, one main course from a list of three and one dessert from a list of three for a lower total price than it would typically cost for a meal at the restaurant.

Keep in mind that prices generally do not include beverages or a tip for your server.

Hours vary depending on the restaurant, and, in many cases, reservations may be necessary. The sponsoring Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is offering the ability to make reservations through its website for some of the restaurants.

Following are the restaurants included on the chamber website’s list of Restaurant Week participants as of Wednesday, Jan. 3. We’ve linked to the menus that were available online at that time. Check back often, as this story will be updated when more restaurants and menus are announced.

Alfred’s Restaurant

The deal: Three courses for $45

Main course options: Sauerbraten, pork schnitzel or rainbow trout

Click here to see the menu

Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1200, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-341-3117

Website: alfredshhi.com

Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Cafe

The deal: Details not available

Address: 69 Pope Ave., Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-7700

Website: auntchiladashhi.com

Bluffton Oyster Co. Family Seafood House

The deal: Details not available

Address: 27 Dr. Mellichamp Drive, Bluffton

Phone: 843-757-0380

Website: blufftonoyster.com

Chez Georges Bistro and Bar

The deal: Three courses for $45

Main course options: Pan-seared chicken, salmon en papillote or boeuf bourguignon

Click here to see the menu

Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Suite J, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3200

Website: chezgeorgeshhi.com

Chronic Golf + Games

The deal: Details not available

Address: 59A New Orleans Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 833-987-GOLF

Website: mychronicgolf.com

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

The deal: Adult rodizio for $42.50, children 6-12 for “pay your age” and under 5 free

Main course options: 16 USDA Prime cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken

Click here to see the flier

Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit B-6, (The Village at Wexford), Hilton Head

Phone: 843-715-3565

Website: cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com

The Crazy Crab

The deal: Details not available

Address: 104 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head (Jarvis Creek); 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head (Harbour Town)

Phone: 843-681-5021 (Jarvis Creek) or 843-363-2722 (Harbour Town)

Website: thecrazycrab.com

Deeno’s Wood Fired Grille

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Chicken marsala, horseradish-crusted salmon, citrus soy pork loin or seafood pasta fra diablo

Click here to see the menu

Address: 7 Greenwood Drive, Suite C, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-686-3000

Website: deanoshhi.com

ELA’S On the Water

The deal: Details not available

Address: 1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3030

Website: elasgrille.com

Fishcamp on Broad Creek

The deal: Details not available

Address: 11 Simmons Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-2267

Website: fishcamphhi.com

Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana

The deal: Three courses for $45

Main course options: Ravioli di vitello, tagliatelle al ragu di cinghiale, braciola di maile ripiena alla “Nino Bergese,” salmone con granchio e beurre blanc or costolette di manzo brasate

Click here to see the menu

Address: 37 Orleans Road, Suite L, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-6272

Website: michael-anthonys.com

The Old Oyster Factory

The deal: Details not available

Address: 101 Marshland Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-681-6040

Website: oldoysterfactory.com

The Porch at The Beach House

The deal: Three courses for $35

Main course options: Herb-stuffed petit tenderloin, pretzel and havarti-stuffed chicken breast or eggplant parmesan

Click here to see the menu

Address: 1 South Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head

Phone: 855-474-2882

Website: beachhousehhi.com

Poseidon

The deal: Two courses for $29

Main course options: Rockefeller-stuffed chicken, New York strip, barramundi or tri-color tortellini

Click here to see the menu

Address: 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 121, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-341-3838

Website: poseidonhhi.com

Reilley’s Grill and Bar

The deal: Details not available

Address: 7D Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-842-4414

Website: reilleyshiltonhead.com

Skull Creek Dockside

The deal: Details not available

Address: 2 Hudson Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-3625

Website: docksidehhi.com

The Studio

The deal: Details not available

Address: 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-6000

Website: studiodining.com

Tio’s Latin American Kitchen

The deal: Details not available

Address: 40 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 181, Hilton Head; and 7 Venture Drive #106, Bluffton

Phone: 843-842-8467 (Hilton Head) or 843-757-8467 (Bluffton)

Website: tioshhi.com

Top Dawg Tavern

The deal: $8 burger and fries

Burger options: Classic tavern burger, mushroom Swiss, bacon cheeseburger, or black and bleu

Click here to see the menu

Address: 13 Harbourside Lane (in Shelter Cove Marina), Hilton Head

Phone: 843-785-5600

Website: topdawgtavern.com