Check out the mini-golf moment that earned an entire office time off work
Golf-loving business owner in Irving, Texas, tells employees they can leave early if one of them sinks a monster putt in the office. One of them did.
Golf-loving business owner in Irving, Texas, tells employees they can leave early if one of them sinks a monster putt in the office. One of them did.
He caught the fish on a “bucket list” trip.
Fans are slamming Wheel of Fortune and host Pat Sajak over empty promises of not having a tournament during the hit show's 39th season.
Most of us Floridians can go through our entire lives without coming face to face with an alligator, even though they’re all over the place.
Women size 8 to 28 are raving about this tummy-control swim dress: 'It looks fantastic on!! I may never buy another bathing suit anywhere!'
If the supreme court reverses the federal right to abortion, some Americans will no longer have access to the procedure. Five women speak of their experience in pre-Roe v Wade era
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others couldn't resist the staggering paydays promised by the LIV Golf series, and the PGA Tour takes the threat seriously.
Police released video of the suspect leaving with the one-of-a-kind bike.
The coach allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.
Sure, there is a winner and a loser. But who had more of an impact on the final decision?
A reader wonders: Why has no one thought of it?
Eighty years after Japanese submarines attacked Sydney, another powerful adversary is making its presence known off Australia's coasts.
Having your stats compared with The Georgia Peach means you did something right.
Nearly every piece of activewear I own is black - with the exception of some fun-printed sports bras - and TBH, I'm ready for a change. To be clear, black is still my go-to color for sweaty workouts, but I'm ready to expand my wardrobe with some pattern and color.
Looking to make some bets this week? Here's how we'd suggest betting $100.
These beautiful Florida Keys beaches are ideal for boating, snorkeling, swimming, and more.
And she made another loved up red-carpet appearance with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.
Know the rules before hitting the road this summer.
Atlantic City casino workers on Wednesday authorized their leaders to call a strike against the gambling houses if new contracts are not reached by the beginning of July. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union authorized their negotiating committee to call a July 1 strike against the Borgata and the three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment — Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana — and a July 3 strike against Hard Rock if new deals are not in place by then. Union president Bob McDevitt said 96% of the “several thousand" union members who cast ballots did so in favor of authorizing a strike.
Garrett Stubbs hits first career walk-off in 3-1 win
Keith Pelley is facing a critical decision that could play a key role in defining the future of professional golf.